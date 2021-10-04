Where to get freebies and deals for National Taco Day

Is taco eating your dream job? There’s a big payday coming for the first Director of Taco Relations (Getty Images)

(ABC4) – It’s more than just your average Monday – it’s National Taco Day.

‘Taco’ is the Mexican equivalent of the English word ‘sandwich,’ according to nationaltacoday.com.

While National Taco Day doesn’t fall on a Tuesday this year, there are still plenty of deals you can take advantage of:

Cafe Rio

Customers with the Cafe Rio app can score triple points on taco orders throughout Monday.

Del Taco

Get a free Del Taco’s new Stuffed Quesadilla Taco for free with any purchase when you use the restaurant’s rewards app. When you create an account on the app, you can get two free tacos.

El Pollo Loco

Beginning Monday, El Pollo Loco is offering the Crunchy Taco — its “first-ever, digital-only menu item” that can be purchased either on the El Pollo Loco app or website through Nov. 1.

On Monday, every Crunchy Taco order will come with a free Mexican Coke. Rewards members also get a buy-one-get-one-free offer that can be used to get another Crunchy Taco on Monday.

Rubio’s

Customers can get a free a la carte taco with any purchase at Rubio’s Coastal Grill on Monday. For in-store purchases, the coupon can be accessed on the chain’s website. When ordering online or through the app, customers can use the coupon code TACO.

Taco Bell

On Monday, Taco Bell customers who place a $1 minimum order through the app will get a free Crunchy Taco.

Also, if you order Taco Bell on GrubHub and spend $15 or more, you can get $5.

7-Eleven

On Monday, 7-Eleven rewards members can get 10 mini tacos for $1 at participating locations nationwide.