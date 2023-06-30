Milwaukee, WI (ABC4) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum chose to solve the puzzle rather than spin again with the release of the first officially licensed, limited edition Wheel of Fortune Bobbleheads on June 30.

Following the announcement by, host, Pat Sajak of his retirement following the upcoming season, the bobblehead museum announced the release of bobbles featuring the likeness of Sajak and co-host Vanna White.

Sajak’s bobblehead features a spinning wheel, while Vanna’s bobblehead features the iconic puzzle board in the background. The two have hosted Wheel of Fortune together for over 40 years.

The first show featuring Pat hosting “Wheel of Fortune” aired on December 28, 1981, and Vanna joined Pat less than a year later on December 13, 1982. The show debuted in 1975 as a daytime series with nightly syndication featuring Sajak and the lovely Vanna in 1983.

The bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and are officially licensed by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Museum reports “Wheel of Fortune” ranks as the longest-running syndicated game show in the United States with more than 7,000 episodes taped and aired. In 2013, TV Guide ranked it second in its list of the 60 greatest game shows ever.

For his work on “Wheel,” Sajak has received over 20 nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host, winning three times. White, known for revealing the letters and applauding to support contestants, was presented with a Guinness World Record certificate for most frequent clapper in 2013. While not an official record, White has never worn the same outfit twice.