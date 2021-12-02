What’s the most-watched holiday TV show in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Holiday season is in full swing, families are beginning to spend their evenings watching popular shows by the lite Christmas tree and the holiday spirit is everywhere.

But what role does Holiday TV play in annual traditions?

USDISH uncovered which holiday episodes made the biggest mark on each of the fifty states.

THANKSGIVING

Although the holiday has come and gone, Dish found Utah along with 17 other states most commonly watch “Friends” as they prepare for the Thanksgiving feasts. Fifteen states, including Wyoming, prefer “This is Us,” while nine states, including Idaho, prefer “Seinfeld.” For those in the midwest and Louisiana would rather watch Sheldon in “The Big Bang Theory.”

“Friends” took 12 of the top 15 episodes, including the top-ranked watched show on the Thanksgiving holiday, but Seinfeld’s “The Mom and Pop Store” episode was a close second.

Comedy and romance are hit genres for Thanksgiving content with 14 of the 15 episodes listed. The full list is below.

CHRISTMAS

Utah joins more than half of the country watching “The Office” on the holiday. Twenty-seven states including the Beehive State and Nevada watch Michael Scott and the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company battle it out with two Christmas parties.

“The Simpsons” came in as the second most searched show with 15 states including Idaho and Colorado.

Although the “House” episode of “It’s a Wonderful Life” was the most searched show during the 2020 holiday just four states made the list nationally. The full list is below.

NEW YEAR

When it comes to New Year 34 states are split between “Friends” and “The Office.” Once again “The Office” is Utah’s most-watched show as the year ends and a new one begins. “The Big Bang Theory” comes in third with seven states including Colorado.

Dish found that people evidently love to ring in the new year with laughs as 12 of the 15 most-watched holiday episodes feature comedy as the primary genre.

According to Dish’s findings, 33% of the most-watched holiday TV episodes were produced in the 1990s and less than 1% were produced in 2015 or later.

For more on what USDISH found click here.