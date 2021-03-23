What we know about the 10 victims killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — Police have released the names of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket on Monday.

The victims in the attack at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder range in age from 20 to 65. Among them is Officer Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force was among hundreds from throughout the Denver metropolitan area who responded to the attack.

Talley was identified Monday after he died in a shootout with the suspect. The nine other victims were named Tuesday in a press conference with police, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and other elected officials.

Colorado authorities identified the following people as victims of the attack:

Victims

Denny Stong, 20

Denny was an employee at King Soopers and a graduate from Fairview High School. His friends say he was an active member of the Boulder Aeromodeling Society and loved flying model planes.

Courtesy: Lisa Siciliano via KDVR

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Rikki was an employee at King Soopers.

Rikki Olds was one of 10 people killed during a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder (Credit: Facebook / Rikki Olds via KDVR)

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Tralona, who went by Lonna, started a store called UMBA in Boulder.

Tralona Bartkowiak was one of 10 people killed during a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder (Credit: STiLFOCUS MEDIA via KDVR-TV)

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Susan was a licensed care agent helping those 65 and up navigate through Medicare.

Suzanne Fountain was one of 10 people killed during a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder on March 23, 2021. (Credit: Medicare Licensed Agents via KDVR-TV)

Teri Leiker, 51

Teri was an employee at King Soopers where she’d worked for 31 years.

Teri Leiker was one of 10 people killed in Boulder on March 22, 2021. (Credit: Viewer via KDVR-TV)

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Eric was a Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty. He had been with the department since 2010 and was one of the first officers at the scene and the police chief called his actions “heroic.”

Boulder police Officer Eric Talley was killed during a shooting at King Soopers on March 22, 2021. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

Donations can be made through the Boulder County Fallen Officer Fund.

Kevin Mahoney, 61

I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO. My dad represents all things Love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer. pic.twitter.com/SLS2bdm5Hc — Erika Mahoney (@MahoneyEb) March 23, 2021

Lynn Murray, 62

Lynn Murray was a former photo director for several fashion magazines in New York. She moved to Florida then Colorado to raise her children.

“I just want her to be remembered as just as this amazing, amazing comet spending 62 years flying across the sky,” her husband, John Mackenzie, told the New York Times.

Jody Waters, 65

“Ten lives lost, ten friends, neighbors, sisters, brothers, parents, colleagues, community members, families that are grieving today – woke up today without their loved ones, including an officer that bravely died in the line of duty protecting this community, Officer Talley – his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Rep. Joe Neguse said during a press conference Tuesday.

Talley was the father of seven children and had recently been looking for a less dangerous job, according to a statement released by his father.

Teri Leiker, who was also among the 10 people killed Monday, was an employee at the grocery store. The 51-year-old had worked at the supermarket for roughly 30 years, according to friend Lexi Knutson.

“She loved going to work and enjoyed everything about being there,” Knutson told Reuters. “Her boyfriend and her had been good friends and began dating in the fall of 2019. He was working yesterday too. He is alive.”

Knutson said she met Leiker in 2017 through a University of Colorado program that says it aims to foster friendships between students and “members of the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” The University of Colorado’s flagship campus is near the store.

At least two other victims appeared to have worked at the store, including Rikki Olds and Denny Stong.

Conrad Wright leaves flowers and takes a moment at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran



A drawig of a heart is wrapped on a tree behind the makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooting took place Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Conrad Wright leaves flowers and takes a moment at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran



“Rikki baby, you were taken too soon. I miss you dearly,” her boyfriend Jordan Arthur wrote on Facebook above a selfie of the two of them, grinning in front of a rocky hill.

Denny Stong, 20, was the youngest victim.

On his Facebook page, he said he was a fan of planes, bikes and motorcycles. In a nod to coronavirus-induced lockdowns, he’d framed his profile picture with the words “I can’t stay home, I am a Grocery Store Worker.”

Earlier this month, for his birthday, he’d asked friends to contribute to the National Foundation for Gun Rights, whose website says it works “to expand pro-gun precedents and defend gun owners.”

“I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me,” Stong wrote.

The Boulder Police Department also announced Tuesday that a suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in the mass shooting.

The suspect was undergoing treatment at a hospital and was expected to be booked into the county jail later Tuesday, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

Investigators don’t know yet why the suspect opened fire inside the grocery store, Dougherty said. He said the investigation is in the early stages.

“None of them expected that this would be their last day here on the planet,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday. “A simple run for milk and eggs, getting ready to shop, going in a regular way we all live our lives, something we can all identify with led to complete tragedy here today.”

The Associated Press, Reuters and NewsNation affiliate KDVR contributed to this report.