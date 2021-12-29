What shows are leaving Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – With a plethora of shows coming to Netflix in the New Year, the streaming platform is also taking a hefty amount of shows and movies away once Jan. 1 hits.

Amongst the list of shows and movies coming off the streaming platform on Jan. 1 are some classics — Beethoven, Charlie’s Angels, Spy Kids, and more.

Twilight fans will have until Jan. 16 to catch the entire collection before it’s wiped from the streaming platform.

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 1

A Cinderella Story (2004)

American Gangster (2007)

American Reunion (2012)

An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars (2012)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Autohead (2016)

Back to the 90s (2015)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Born to Play (2020)

Case 39 (2009)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Christmas Break-In (2019)

Christmas Survival (2018)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005)

Defiance (2008)

Disappearance (1 Season)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. Suess’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Durarara!! (1 Season)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Elliot The LIttlest Reindeer (2018)

February 9th (1 Season)

Flipped (2010)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Forensic Files (Collections 1-9)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Parts 1-5)

Fullmetal Alchemist (Season 1)

Garfield Gets Real (2007)

Garfield’s Fun Fest (2008)

Garfield’s Pet Force (2009)

Ghost (1990)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Gladiator (2000)

Good Hair (2009)

Green Lantern (2011)

Green Zone (2010)

Headwinds (2011)

Holly Star (2018)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

House Party (1990)

House Party 2 (1991)

House Party 3 (1994)

Hugo (2011)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Just Friends (2005)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

Layer Cake (2004)

Life (1999)

Like Crazy (2011)

Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own (2 Seasons)

London Heist (2017)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Love Jones (1997)

Magnolia (1999)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Marshall (2017)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Mia and Me (2 Seasons)

Middle Men (2009)

Midnight Run (1988)

More to Say (1 Season)

Mother’s Day (2016)

My Fair Lady (1964)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friendship (2018)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship (2018)

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever (2018)

My Pride (1 Season)

Mystery Men (1999)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Nang Nak (1999)

Natascha Kampusch: The Whole Story (2010)

Oddbods (1 Season)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Pet Sematary 2 (1992)

Premonition (2007)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Rugrat in Paris: The Movie (2000)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Santa Girl (2019)

Save Me (1 Season)

Serendipity (2001)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Space Cowboys (2000)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Stepmom (1998)

Streets of Fire (1984)

Stuart Little (1999)

Surf’s Up (2007)

The 10 Sins (1 Season)

The American (2010)

The Break (2 Seasons) N

The Confrontation (1 Season)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Eagle of El-Se’eed (1 Season)

The Four Seasons (1981)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Game (1997)

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings (Season 1)

The Great British Baking Show (Collection 1-4)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Land of Hypocrisy (1 Season)

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Ollie & Moon Show (1 Season)

The Piano (1993)

The Rugrats Movie (1998)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Strangers (2008)

The Tourist (2010)

Titanic (1997)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Tong: Memories (1 Season)

Total Recall (1990)

Tremors (1990)

Transformers Prime (1 Season)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)

Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Unknown (2011)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

Vexed (2 Seasons)

Waiting for “Superman” (2010)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Wild Child (2008)

Zathura (2005)

Zodiac (2007)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 2

Déjà Vu (2013)

Snowpiercer (2013)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 3

Playing for Keeps (2012)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 5

Iron Ladies (2018)

Rampage: President Down (2016)

River, el más grande siempre (2019)

See You in Time (2017)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 6

A Ghost Story (2017)

Ballerina (Leap!) (2016)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Episodes (Season 1-5)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 8

Tundukkan Playboy Itu (2016)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 9

Monsters: Dark Continent (2014)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)

Hardy Bucks (Season 1-4)

The Intouchables (2011)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 13

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women (2016)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 15

Abdullah, The Final Witness (2016)

Berlin Calling (2008)

Bulbul Can Sing (2018)

La Grande Chaumière Violette (2016)

Lavender (2002)

Pari (2018)

Sarajevo (2014)

Stereo (2014)

We Are Young. We Are Strong. (2014)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 16

Deadcon (2019)

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019)

Twilight movie collection: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 18

Bad Day for the Cut (2017)

Homefront (2013)

Old Lord Savanna (2018)

The Bling Ring (2013)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 19

Memory Lane (2017)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 20

Connected (2008)

Drink Drank Drunk (2016)

Pink (2016)

The Beast Stalker (2008)

The Midas Touch (2013)

The Twins Effect II (2004)

Twins Mission (2007)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 22

Countdown to Death Pablo Escobar (2017)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019)

The Shannara Chronicles (Seasons 1-2)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 24

Bhasmasur (2017)

O Silêncio do Céu (2016)

Pocoyo (Season 1)

Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 25