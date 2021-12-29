What shows are leaving Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – With a plethora of shows coming to Netflix in the New Year, the streaming platform is also taking a hefty amount of shows and movies away once Jan. 1 hits.
Amongst the list of shows and movies coming off the streaming platform on Jan. 1 are some classics — Beethoven, Charlie’s Angels, Spy Kids, and more.
Twilight fans will have until Jan. 16 to catch the entire collection before it’s wiped from the streaming platform.
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 1
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- American Gangster (2007)
- American Reunion (2012)
- An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars (2012)
- An Inconvenient Truth (2006)
- Autohead (2016)
- Back to the 90s (2015)
- Beethoven (1992)
- Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)
- Born to Play (2020)
- Case 39 (2009)
- Charlie’s Angels (2000)
- Christmas Break-In (2019)
- Christmas Survival (2018)
- Cold Mountain (2003)
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)
- Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005)
- Defiance (2008)
- Disappearance (1 Season)
- Do the Right Thing (1989)
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Dr. Suess’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
- Durarara!! (1 Season)
- Eagle Eye (2008)
- Elliot The LIttlest Reindeer (2018)
- February 9th (1 Season)
- Flipped (2010)
- From Paris with Love (2010)
- Forensic Files (Collections 1-9)
- Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Parts 1-5)
- Fullmetal Alchemist (Season 1)
- Garfield Gets Real (2007)
- Garfield’s Fun Fest (2008)
- Garfield’s Pet Force (2009)
- Ghost (1990)
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Good Hair (2009)
- Green Lantern (2011)
- Green Zone (2010)
- Headwinds (2011)
- Holly Star (2018)
- Hotel for Dogs (2009)
- House Party (1990)
- House Party 2 (1991)
- House Party 3 (1994)
- Hugo (2011)
- Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)
- Just Friends (2005)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)
- Layer Cake (2004)
- Life (1999)
- Like Crazy (2011)
- Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own (2 Seasons)
- London Heist (2017)
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
- Love Jones (1997)
- Magnolia (1999)
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)
- Marshall (2017)
- Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)
- Mia and Me (2 Seasons)
- Middle Men (2009)
- Midnight Run (1988)
- More to Say (1 Season)
- Mother’s Day (2016)
- My Fair Lady (1964)
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friendship (2018)
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship (2018)
- My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever (2018)
- My Pride (1 Season)
- Mystery Men (1999)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- Nang Nak (1999)
- Natascha Kampusch: The Whole Story (2010)
- Oddbods (1 Season)
- Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)
- Pet Sematary 2 (1992)
- Premonition (2007)
- Puss in Boots (2011)
- Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)
- Rugrat in Paris: The Movie (2000)
- Rumor Has It… (2005)
- Santa Girl (2019)
- Save Me (1 Season)
- Serendipity (2001)
- Seven Pounds (2008)
- Space Cowboys (2000)
- Spy Kids (2001)
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)
- Starsky & Hutch (2004)
- Stepmom (1998)
- Streets of Fire (1984)
- Stuart Little (1999)
- Surf’s Up (2007)
- The 10 Sins (1 Season)
- The American (2010)
- The Break (2 Seasons) N
- The Confrontation (1 Season)
- The Devil Inside (2012)
- The Eagle of El-Se’eed (1 Season)
- The Four Seasons (1981)
- The Fourth Kind (2009)
- The Game (1997)
- The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings (Season 1)
- The Great British Baking Show (Collection 1-4)
- The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)
- The Interpreter (2005)
- The Land of Hypocrisy (1 Season)
- The Last Airbender (2010)
- The Life of David Gale (2003)
- The Lovely Bones (2009)
- The Machinist (2004)
- The Nut Job (2014)
- The Ollie & Moon Show (1 Season)
- The Piano (1993)
- The Rugrats Movie (1998)
- The Stepfather (2009)
- The Strangers (2008)
- The Tourist (2010)
- Titanic (1997)
- Tommy Boy (1995)
- Tong: Memories (1 Season)
- Total Recall (1990)
- Tremors (1990)
- Transformers Prime (1 Season)
- Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)
- Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)
- Unaccompanied Minors (2006)
- Underworld (2003)
- Underworld: Awakening (2012)
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
- Unknown (2011)
- Valentine’s Day (2010)
- Vexed (2 Seasons)
- Waiting for “Superman” (2010)
- What a Girl Wants (2003)
- What Dreams May Come (1998)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
- Wild Child (2008)
- Zathura (2005)
- Zodiac (2007)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 2
- Déjà Vu (2013)
- Snowpiercer (2013)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 3
- Playing for Keeps (2012)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 5
- Iron Ladies (2018)
- Rampage: President Down (2016)
- River, el más grande siempre (2019)
- See You in Time (2017)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 6
- A Ghost Story (2017)
- Ballerina (Leap!) (2016)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
- Episodes (Season 1-5)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 8
- Tundukkan Playboy Itu (2016)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 9
- Monsters: Dark Continent (2014)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 12
- Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)
- Hardy Bucks (Season 1-4)
- The Intouchables (2011)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 13
- Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women (2016)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 15
- Abdullah, The Final Witness (2016)
- Berlin Calling (2008)
- Bulbul Can Sing (2018)
- La Grande Chaumière Violette (2016)
- Lavender (2002)
- Pari (2018)
- Sarajevo (2014)
- Stereo (2014)
- We Are Young. We Are Strong. (2014)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 16
- Deadcon (2019)
- My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)
- Snowbound for Christmas (2019)
- Twilight movie collection: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- Twilight
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 18
- Bad Day for the Cut (2017)
- Homefront (2013)
- Old Lord Savanna (2018)
- The Bling Ring (2013)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 19
- Memory Lane (2017)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 20
- Connected (2008)
- Drink Drank Drunk (2016)
- Pink (2016)
- The Beast Stalker (2008)
- The Midas Touch (2013)
- The Twins Effect II (2004)
- Twins Mission (2007)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 22
- Countdown to Death Pablo Escobar (2017)
- The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019)
- The Shannara Chronicles (Seasons 1-2)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 24
- Bhasmasur (2017)
- O Silêncio do Céu (2016)
- Pocoyo (Season 1)
Shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 25
- Life of An Outcast (2018)
- Menashe (2017)