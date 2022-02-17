“What kind of friend were you?:” Nick Saban speaks on Henry Ruggs III incident, calling out friends lack of leadership

(ABC4) – Last month University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave a speech where he mentioned his former player — Henry Ruggs III — and expressed his thoughts on the fiery crash that resulted in the death 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

“People are more apprehensive about being leaders than they’ve ever been before because they’re worried about what everybody thinks,” Saban says during a discussion at the Alabama Football Coaches Association Convention.

He goes on to reference the horrific fatal DUI crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in November that killed Tintor.

“If there was a player in Las Vegas, who was drinking at 3 o’clock in the morning, with his buddies, and his girlfriend and somebody would’ve taken his keys away — probably would’ve pissed him off, probably would’ve made him mad, probably wouldn’t have thought very much of you for doing that, but would he be better off now…or is he better off where he was going 156 miles an hour running they (expletive) into somebody and killing them, ” Saban says.

Saban expresses to the audience that Ruggs is a good kid and never had one problem while on the team in Alabama.

“What kind of friend were you”?

The disappointment can be heard in Saban’s voice as he challenges the friends of Ruggs — questioning their leadership that early morning.

Ruggs is currently facing a felony DUI charge after Ruggs’ car rear-ended a Toyota around 3:39 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2021, killing Tina Tintor and her dog.

Court documents revealed Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit and was speeding at 156 mph seconds before the crash.