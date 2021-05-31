What is Memorial Day?

Visitors pause to look for names on the wall at the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial early in the morning on Memorial Day in Washington, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

(ABC4) – While many view Memorial Day as the unofficial start to summer – and the chance at a three-day weekend – the day carries a heavier meaning.

In 1868, just three years after the Civil War ended, the head of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans, established Decoration Day, a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Maj. Gen. John A. Logan moved Decoration Day to May 30, when flowers would be in bloom across the country. That year, the first large observance was held at Arlington National Cemetery across the Potomac River from Washington D.C.

According to VA, while about 25 places have been named in connection with the origin of Memorial Day, the official birthplace was declared Waterloo, New York, by Congress and President Lyndon Johnson in 1966. A ceremony was held there on May 5 of that year, honoring local veterans who had fought in the Civil War. Businesses closed and flags were flown at half-staff.

Up until the end of World War I, the day continued to honor those who had fought in the Civil War.

In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by Congress, placing the day on the last Monday in May to honor those who have died in all American wars.

Memorial Day is often confused with Veterans Day, which honors those who fought in American wars and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Another military holiday in May, Armed Forces Day, honors those currently serving in the U.S. military.

Now, across the country, Americans honor those who gave their lives in service on Memorial Day. Moments of silence are held, graves are marked with American flags, and military members who gave their lives are remembered.

An early morning visitor to the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial in Washington pauses to look for a name on the wall on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

A person takes a photo, Sunday, May 30, 2021, of an illuminated sign on Chicago’s Blue Cross Blue Shield Tower displaying “Some Gave All” in honor of Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Visitors seek shelter under an umbrella as heavy rains fall on the tributes and flags marking gravestones at Fort Logan National Cemetery late Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. Volunteers placed flags at the more than 105,000 graves in the cemetery, which was established in 1887, to mark Memorial Day. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tributes and flags mark gravestones at Fort Logan National Cemetery late Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. Volunteers placed flags at the more than 105,000 graves in the cemetery, which was established in 1887, on Sunday to mark Memorial Day. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Volunteer Joe Schwann places American flags in front of the tombstone at the South Florida National Cemetery Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Lake Worth, Fla., Volunteers at the cemetery will be placing U.S. flags on some 25,000 graves where members of the military are buried in preparation for a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

American flags are displayed next to veterans’ graves ahead of Memorial Day at the Crown Hill National Cemetery, in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A volunteer places American flags on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day, Wednesday. May 26, 2021, in Boston. After more than a year of isolation, American veterans are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day. They say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls and other familiar events are a welcome chance to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn traditions honoring the nation’s war dead. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

President Joe Biden arrives at a Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers salutes as participants in the “Rolling to Remember” motorcycle rally, ride past, during the annual motorcycle parade, ahead of Memorial Day, in Washington, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A visitors rubs a name of a fallen soldiers at Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the National Mall ahead of Memorial Day, in Washington, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

From left, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Mia Levine, 14, and flag Zoie Quevedo,13 salute to honor veterans graves after placing an American flags on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fla. Volunteers at the cemetery will be placing U.S. flags on some 25,000 graves where members of the military are buried in preparation for a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

A World War II Sherman Tank is displayed above the Veterans Section at Sunset Vista Funeral Home & Cemetery on Friday morning, May 28, 2021, as small American flags at each grave marker fly in the breeze. The U.S. holiday for Memorial Day is on Monday, May 31. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP)

Utah has a long and storied history of sending soldiers to serve in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. With the help of the Utah National Guard and Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs, ABC4 compiled a list of those in the state who sacrificed their lives while serving their country.

