What is Equal Pay Day?

(ABC4) – March 24, 82 days into 2021, is Equal Pay Day, which reflects how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in 2020.

The National Committee on Pay Equity says that, years ago, Equal Pay Day was marked on a Tuesday in April.

“Tuesday was selected to represent how far into the next work week women must work to earn what men earned the previous week,” the committee explains.

A recent report by business.org, based in Salt Lake City, shows Utah is the second-worst in the nation for the gender pay gap.

The study shows the average man in Utah earns over $57,000 a year while women make an average of just under $40,000. That 30% gap is 50th among the states and District of Columbia, only ahead of Wyoming (35%).

“We hear about the low college graduation rates among Utah women, the high domestic violence rates and unequal pay for equal work,” Lt. Gov. Henderson told attendees during an International Women’s Day webinar.

According to the report, women in the U.S. effectively stop getting paid on October 29 each year because of the 18% national pay gap.

To mark Equal Pay Day 2021, President Joe Biden will host members of the U.S. Women’s national soccer team at the White House as part of his push to secure better pay for American women, according to Reuters.

The U.S. Women’s team, led by Megan Rapinoe, has sued U.S. Soccer, alleging gender discrimination after winning the Women’s World Cup for the second consecutive time in 2019. The team did reach a settlement in December on certain working conditions, including team travel and accommodations, but continue to fight for equal pay.