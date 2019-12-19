‘We’re kind of trapped in here’: Fatal shooting shocks Rhode Island community

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) – Employees at In Motion Marine in Westerly were getting ready for a pizza party when they first heard police sirens, putting their year-end celebration on hold.

The seven employees quickly took shelter in a locked garage after learning police were responding to reports of an active shooter at nearby Babcock Village, a housing complex. They were soon joined by a neighbor.

“We’re kind of trapped in here,” Linda Logan told WPRI 12 on the phone while hiding out in the garage. “We just locked down because we thought he might be behind some of the buildings back here.”

The shooting ultimately resulted in the death of at least one victim and serious injury of two others; all three were women. Police said the gunman, a 66-year-old male resident of the complex, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The identities of the victims and shooter were not immediately released.

NEW: Two law enforcement sources confirm the Westerly suspect is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. https://t.co/4SSzzkoMxv — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) December 19, 2019

The fatal shooting — just days before Christmas — shocked the seaside community of roughly 23,000 near the Connecticut border, a summertime retreat for pop icon Taylor Swift, who owns a home in Watch Hill.

Rep. Samuel Azzinaro, a Democrat who’s represented Westerly since 2008, told WPRI 12 such violence is uncommon.

“I don’t remember anything like this happening in Westerly – ever,” Azzinaro said. “I guess every city and town is vulnerable to this kind of thing.”

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the housing complex on Cross Street around 10:30 a.m. The residents were ordered to stay in their residences as police searched each room for the suspect, who was ultimately found dead in his room.

The shooting prompted the lockdown of Westerly Hospital and Westerly schools. A police officer had to escort a mother and son to their car at a children’s dentist office on Cross Street.

“Obviously, this is a low-crime community,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said at an afternoon press conference. “An active shooter situation — we don’t handle on a regular routine. Most departments don’t. It’s a shock to the community.”

Westerly resident Sean Pasell was among those who quickly reached out to loved ones as word of the shooting spread. Pasell said he began communicating with his two teenagers by text message. His children told him they were barricaded in their classroom, but could see a heavy police presence on school grounds.

“I did receive a kind of weird call from the school that said Westerly was in lockdown. They didn’t give me any other information,” Pasell said. “If I didn’t talk to my children that would have sent panic in me.”

Police lifted the lockdown in the early afternoon, and the district dismissed students early.

Police are just re-opening the street where the senior facility is. cars are waiting to go in… @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/dA6S0w4VdD — Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) December 19, 2019

Words and tweets of support started flooding in.

“I think it’s safe to say that everyone in our body, in the House of Representatives, are praying for the people of Babcock Village and all the neighbors,” said House Minority Leader Blake Filippi, a Republican who represents a part of Westerly. “At times like this we are thankful for all the first responders and hope they’re safe.”

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said she had been in close communication with R.I. State Police Col. James Manni, and echoed the words of solidarity. She was headed to Westerly on Thursday afternoon to meet with first responders.

“I stand with the people of Westerly and all Rhode Islanders in coming to support the victims and their families during this difficult time,” Raimondo said in a statement.

Attorney General Peter Neronha, who attended the news conference, said his office would assist in the investigation moving forward.

“It’s a tragic day for Westerly, and of course the victims,” he said.

Hannah Dickison, Ted Nesi, Tim White, Steph Machado, Corey Welch, Courtney Carter and Anita Baffoni contributed to this report.

Latest stories: