Wendy’s iconic spicy chicken nuggets return this summer

(WRIC) — Wendy’s announced earlier this year it would bring back it’s spicy chicken nuggets after its tweet received more than 2 million likes.

The spicy nuggets were pulled off the fast food chain’s menu in 2017. Wendy’s tweeted encrypted messages Monday afternoon and later confirmed that the nuggets would make a comeback.

Some customers were already complaining about how long they have to wait for the spicy nuggets to return.

The spicy nuggets are set to return on August 19. Wendy’s said to save the date for the perfect lunch date.

