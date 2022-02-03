Wendy’s adding its first breakfast sandwich to menu after two year hiatus

(ABC4) – Following a two-year hiatus, Wendy’s will be adding a new breakfast item to their menu – as well as a new sandwich this month.

Wendy’s will soon be launching their Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit along with the new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, the company announced on Wednesday.

The fast food chain describes the flavors as “marrying the sweet taste of honey with the fiery habanero kick you expect from the Queen of Spice.”

The Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit features an all-white meat breakfast chicken fillet drizzled with hot honey sauce and served on a warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuit.

The Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich will feature a spicy all-white meat chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, and crispy pickle chips, all topped with hot honey and housed on a toasted premium bun.

The Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit will be available for breakfast and the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich will be available for the rest of day.