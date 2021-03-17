UPDATE: Wells Fargo responds to widespread online, mobile banking outages as stimulus checks hit

A Wells Fargo office is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in New York. Wells Fargo & Co. says its profit rose 4% to $2.99 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The bank, based in San Francisco, said Friday that it had earnings of 64 cents per share, compared with earnings of 60 cents a year earlier. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

WEDNESDAY 3/17/2021 9:23 a.m.

(ABC4) – Wells Fargo says a “high volume” of customers looking to check their online banking accounts is likely the cause of an outage affecting thousands of users this morning.

According to downdetector.com, Wells Fargo users began reporting problems at around 7 a.m. Wednesday, with over 6,000 reports pouring in at around 7:45 a.m. Most problems are related to online and mobile banking through Wells Fargo.

After President Joe Biden signed the latest stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan, into law last week, Americans began seeing $1,400 stimulus checks hit their accounts.

On Wednesday, checks are set to be deposited in Chase and Wells Fargo accounts via direct deposit.

Wells Fargo took to Twitter Wednesday morning after numerous customers tweeted at them for help, saying, “We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing issues with our online banking this morning due to high volumes. This does not affect stimulus payments with a March 17 effective date which were credited to accounts today. Thanks for your patience.”

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing issues with our online banking this morning due to high volumes. This does not affect stimulus payments with a March 17 effective date which were credited to accounts today. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/yoHAieoKQO — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 17, 2021

Shortly after 8 a.m. MT, Ask Wells Fargo tweeted, “We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.”

WEDNESDAY 3/17/2021 8:10 a.m.

An estimated 85% of Americans are eligible for the payments, with the goal to have million of payments disbursed in the next few weeks.

Twitter users were quick to draw attention to the problems.

Wells Fargo is playing, they won’t let me sign In to my bank account to see if my stimulus came in 🥲 — Sabreezy (@_ssabrinnaa_) March 17, 2021

Wuzzam? Y’all can’t handle a couple stimmies? I’m just tryna log in big brudda. Can y’all do me that? @WellsFargo — Stimmy Martin (@SubsNCookies) March 17, 2021

So Wells Fargo is just not working today at all??? — Sarah Cooper (@sarahfcoop) March 17, 2021

Wells Fargo has been replying to some of these tweets, responding to one recommending the user “try deleting the app & reinstall it.”

Hi there. Please try deleting the app & then reinstall it. If that still doesn't work, please call 1-800-956-4442 to reach our online support team, and a banker can look into this. -Cyn — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 17, 2021

In some of its other replies, Wells Fargo is encouraging its customers to check the IRS’s Get My Payment tool to determine their payment status.