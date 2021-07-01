Weight-loss ads and imagery banned on first major social platform

Pinterest Is A Visual Discovery Engine For Ideas Like Dinner Recipes, Home And Style Inspiration, And More on January 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Pinterest)

(ABC4) – A popular tech platform has become the first major outlet to restrict the sharing of weight loss ads.

Pinterest, focused primarily on image sharing and searching, announced changes to its ad policies, saying it is now embracing body acceptance.

“Pinterest is the place people come for inspiration to create life they love. It’s where everyone belongs—regardless of body shape or size. We’re empowering Pinners to plan for a summer and beyond without weight loss ads, so they can focus on what matters most,” the company says in a Thursday release.

Starting July 1, all ads with weight loss language and imagery are prohibited.

Pinterest says its ad policies “have long prohibited body shaming and dangerous weight loss products or claims.”

“We encourage others in the industry to do the same and acknowledge, once and for all, that there’s no such thing as one-size-fits-all.”

Pinterest’s new policy now prohibits:

Any weight loss language or imagery;

Any testimonials regarding weight loss or weight loss products;

Any language or imagery that idealizes or denigrates certain body types;

Referencing Body Mass Index (BMI) or similar indexes; and

Any products that claim weight loss through something worn or applied to the skin

Ad content already prohibited from Pinterest include:

Weight loss or appetite suppressant pills, supplements, or other products;

Before-and-after weight-loss imagery;

Weight loss procedures like liposuction or fat burning;

Body shaming, such as imagery or language that mocks or discredits certain body types or appearances; and

Claims regarding unrealistic cosmetic results

Ads that promote healthy lifestyles and habits, fitness services, and products will still be allowed, as long as they do not focus on weight loss, according to Pinterest.

Business Insider and Pinterest say this is the first major platform to ban weight loss ads and images.

The company says the policy change was developed with guidance and advice from the National Eating Disorders Association.