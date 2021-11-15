Weighing over 3 pounds, Reese’s unveils largest peanut butter cup ever

(ABC4) – Looking for a special sweet treat for Thanksgiving? How about the largest peanut butter cup to date.

You are likely familiar with the iconic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Whether you opt for the usual size, the miniature size, the holiday-shaped version, or the mega-size weighing over a pound, it can be hard to resist the orange-wrapped candy.

This Thanksgiving, Reese’s is taking itself to a whole different level and giving the traditional pie an upgrade.

On Monday, the brand unveiled a super-size, 9-inch peanut butter cup – the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter cup ever available. Pictured above, the Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie is 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

If you want one of your own, you’ll need to hurry. Just 3,000 of these Reese’s pies are being made this year. You can purchase yours here for $44.99.