‘We can’t be caught flatfooted’: Legislation introduced to improve U.S. response if another virus hits

UTAH (ABC4) – U.S. Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), along with members of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, have introduced legislation to improve our domestic manufacturing surge capacity and capabilities for biodefense and pandemic preparedness and response.

The legislation is entitled the “Medical Countermeasures Surge Capacity Act of 2022” and is included in the HELP Committee’s bipartisan pandemic response bill, the “Prepare for and Respond to Existing Viruses, Emerging New Threats, and Pandemics Act (PREVENT Pandemics Act).”

Sen. Romney states, “More than two years into the pandemic, we continue to see a lack of capacity in medical countermeasure manufacturing—most recently experiencing a testing shortage.”

The introduction of this legislation follows a shortage of rapid antigen tests.

He adds, “One of the ways we can improve is by providing our public health agencies the tools to support critical manufacturing on an ongoing basis, which this legislation will equip us to do.”

Sen. Hassan reinforces this sentiment, stating:

“We can’t be caught flatfooted when another public health emergency health like COVID-19 strikes. We need to invest in American manufacturing and research so that we don’t have to rely on a country like China during a crisis. New England is home to some of the best medical research companies in the world – this bipartisan bill would make critical investments now and better ensure that we are prepared for the threats of tomorrow.”

The legislation will help support the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) by reducing its limitations and expanding its faculties to allow for any qualified medical countermeasure.

BARDA is the authority within the Federal Government for advanced research and development of medical countermeasures, including drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic tools, in response to bioterrorism, antimicrobial resistance, pandemic influenza, and emerging infectious diseases.

BARDA works strategically with the public and private sectors to accelerate medical countermeasure innovation and development.