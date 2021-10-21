WATCH: Marine veteran credited for stopping attempted gas station robbery

YUMA, Ariz. (ABC4) – A Marine veteran is being credited for stopping an armed robbery at an Arizona gas station. He also held one of the suspects until authorities were able to arrive on scene.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office shared the below eight-second video of a man standing near a counter at a Chevron gas station in Yuma. Suddenly, two people dressed in black come into the gas station.

For a moment – roughly three seconds – the man stares at one of the people, who appears to have a firearm, before grabbing his arm and shoving him out of frame. Meanwhile, the second suspect runs out the door with a third suspect.

WATCH: Marine vet stops attempted armed robbery

Video courtesy Yuma County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the man detained the suspect, who he also disarmed, until deputies arrived. That suspect, a juvenile, has been booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

No injuries were reported in this incident. When deputies spoke with the man, they learned he had previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps. When they asked him how he was able to take control of the situation, the man told deputies “The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”

Authorities are searching for the two other suspects. ”Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip online anonymously.

Yuma is located in the very southwest corner of Arizona, not far from the border with Mexico, about 180 miles outside of Phoenix.