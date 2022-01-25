WATCH: LAPD Officer saves choking toddler

LOS ANGELES, Calif (ABC4) – A Los Angeles Police Officer saved the life of a toddler on Jan. 19, and the entire life-saving effort was caught on camera.

The LAPD sergeant was driving eastbound on Bellevue Avenue around and as approaching Echo Park Ave when he was flagged down by two people who were in distress around 5:45 p.m., a Facebook post says.

The video below is courtesy of the LAPD.

The two people were the parents of a toddler, who was lifeless in their arms during the incident.

The sergeant immediately performed life-saving efforts and was able to clear the toddler’s airway. Moments later, the toddler was breathing again.