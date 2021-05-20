WATCH: Deputy lifts car to free pinned woman

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (ABC4) – A Virginia deputy is being credited for lifting a vehicle off of a woman following a scary crash.

In a video posted to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office social media, which you can watch above, you can see a vehicle flipped over onto its roof. Another person can be seen walking around the vehicle, but Deputy J. Holt quickly learns there is a child and a woman still in the vehicle.

While the child can be seen moving around, and appears okay, Holt’s chest-cam video shows a woman, partially through the sunroof, with her head beneath the vehicle. A child on scene can be heard yelling, “Mommy!”

As the video goes dark, you can hear Holt grunt as he lifts the vehicle off of the woman’s head.

“Through sheer will and determination due to fearing the female may succumb to her circumstance in front of her panic-stricken child, Deputy J. Holt took quick action and was able to physically lift the vehicle up enough for the driver to maneuver her head out to safety,” the Sheriff’s Office says.

This isn’t the first time Holt has been recognized for his heroic efforts.

The Sheriff’s Office says Holt recently accepted local and regional Top Cop Awards in February after saving the lives of two individuals from a burning home.