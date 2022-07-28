ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Hail as deep as snow flooded the streets of Estes Park, Colorado, on Wednesday night as the monsoon surge pushed into the state.

Hail as deep as one foot was reported in the town’s downtown area, causing some vehicles to get stuck.

Video from Chelsea Stills shows people, some wearing shorts, using shovels and fishing nets to try to dig cars out from the hail.

“This is July, almost August,” Stills said.

At one point in the video, six people tried and failed to push a car out of the hail. Later in the video, people could be seen cheering as one car was freed.

KDVR meteorologist Chris Tomer said below is a look at the radar at the time of the thunderstorm and hail around 10 p.m. Tomer said radar estimated the thunderstorm reached 47,000 feet vertically into the atmosphere.

Snowplows and front loaders were used to clear the hail.

Hail is plowed from Estes Park (Courtesy of Kirby Hazelton)

Tomer said afternoon thunderstorms were likely Thursday across the mountains, foothills, Denver, and the Front Range. Any single thunderstorm can drop one inch of rain in 30 minutes, which creates a flash flood risk.