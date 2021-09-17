‘Want Gabby to be found safe’: Brian Laundrie’s sister speaks out

(ABC4) – While the boyfriend of missing Gabby Petito has been silent since his return to Florida without her, one member of his family has spoken out. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassandre, says she and her family “want Gabby to be found safe.”

“She is like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and sound and this to be just a big misunderstanding,” she tells ABC News.

Cassandre says she has not spoken to Brian since he returned to Florida from the cross-country road trip he and Gabby were on. While North Port Police say Brian returned to their jurisdiction on Sept. 1, Petito did not. She was reported missing 10 days later by her family in Suffolk County, New York.

“I wish I could talk to him,” Cassandre continues. “I’ve cooperated in every way that I can. I wish I had information or I would give more.”

One of the latest developments in the Petito case was the release of body camera video from Moab Police. On August 12, police were called to a disturbance between Gabby and Brian near a co-op in Moab. When officers caught up to the couple in their van near Arches National Park, Petito was found crying. Police ultimately determined not to file any charges against either. Instead, they brought Brian to a hotel and left Gabby with the van for the night.

“It looks typical of both of them,” Cassandre tells ABC News when asked about the body camera video. “Whenever they fight, they would take a little break and come back and be fine, because that’s what you do in a couple.”

She adds that her brother is someone who always does the right thing, calling him a “wonderful uncle.”

“He’s always been there when I need him,” Cassandre says in her interview with ABC News. “He’s been there every time Gabby needed him.”

Earlier this week, North Port Police determined Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance. During a Thursday press conference, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said, “Two people went on a trip. One person returned and that person that returned isn’t providing us any information.”

On August 25, Gabby’s mother spoke with her daughter for the last time over the phone. Gabby told her they were in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and were heading to Yellowstone National Park.

Petito’s family is pleading for the Laundrie family to help them find their daughter. The family’s attorney read a prepared letter to the Laundrie family Thursday, saying in part, “We ask you to put yourself in our shoes. Please, if you or your family has any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located.”

On Thursday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are “not ruling anything out” when it comes to a possible connection between Gabby and Brian being in Moab around the same time as the double homicide of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner in mid-August.