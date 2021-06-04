Walmart stores to close for Thanksgiving Day 2021

(ABC4) – Walmart will shut its doors for Thanksgiving 2021, the retailer announced Friday.

While Thanksgiving is over five months away, Walmart says closing for the holiday is a way to say ‘thank you’ to associates “for their continued hard work during the pandemic.”

Walmart closed stores on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 as well. The national retailer isn’t the first to make the move – Target announced in January it will close its stores on Thanksgiving.

Walmart stores will operate regular posted hours on Wednesday, November 24. Store hours for Black Friday will be announced at a later date.