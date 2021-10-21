Walmart delivering more added conveniences for holiday shoppers

(ABC4) – Walmart announced three new delivery updates that are aimed at bringing added conveniences to customers this holiday season.

The company announced in a press release on Thursday that they will be extending delivery hours until 10 p.m. which will allow customers to place orders up to 6 p.m. local time for the same or next day delivery. This will give customers additional time to amend orders once placed.

As a way to keep up with the volume of customers choosing to have their items delivered, additional delivery windows for customers will be provided through service providers, such as the Spark Driver App that is available on Walmart’s delivery platform.

Walmart is also allowing the delivery of oversized items from more than 2,800 stores to be delivered locally. Items such as bicycles, 70-inch LED TV’s and even artificial Christmas trees can be delivered to your home.

This announcement comes a few days after Walmart announced the return of its “Black Friday Deals for Days” promotion.