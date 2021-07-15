Walgreens recalls Disney Winnie the Pooh rattles due to choking hazard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Walgreens has issued a recall of Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh rattle sets due to a choking hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the feet of Winnie the Pooh on the rattle can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

54,000 of the rattle sets are affected by the recall.

Walgreens has received eight reports of the feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has purchased the rattles should immediately take them away from young children and contact Walgreens for a full refund.

Customers can call Walgreens at 800-925-4733 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or online here.