(ABC4) – The days of looking out of the window during a car ride may soon be coming to an end. Who needs scenery anyway when you have an immersive entertainment system built into your brand new car?

A tech startup called holoride recently announced that they are bringing VR headsets to several Audi models this summer.

The integration will begin in June 2022 and the company says Audi will be the “first automobile manufacturer in the world to deliver holoride-ready experiences through its vehicles’ MIB 3 infotainment system.”

What’s the holoride experience?

According to the tech startup, the new in-car experience will open a new level of immersion in entertainment, educational, gaming, and well-being content.

Using VR technology, everyday car rides transform into hyper-immersive experiences by combining what a passenger is actually seeing with augmented reality elements based on the vehicle’s motion data from a number of sensor sets such as acceleration, steering, and wheel ticks.

The company says select Audi models that roll off the production line with the third generation of the modular infotainment toolkit (MIB 3) and the latest software cluster will be holoride-ready, launching first in the United States, and Europe (Germany and the United Kingdom).

These models include the A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, Q7, Q8, Audi etron, etron Sportback, and etron GT.

holoride was first introduced back in 2019, by three previous Audi employees at the CES convention in Las Vegas.