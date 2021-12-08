Voyeurism incidents under investigation at Grand Canyon National Park

FILE – The Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz., on Oct. 5, 2013. The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved the nomination of Charles “Chuck” Sams III as National Park Service director, which will make him the first Native American to lead the agency that oversees more than 131,000 square miles of parks and other landmarks. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – Federal agents announced Wednesday that they are investigating ‘voyeurism’ incidents that occurred at the Grand Canyon National Park from 2018 to 2020.

In September 2020, park visitors at Phantom Ranch reported that they believed a maintenance worker had recorded them while they were using a toilet, a press release says. Park officials fired the individual and removed them from the park.

For the past year, agents have been working to identify the scope of the suspect’s activity and they are now working to identify potential victims of the recordings that were taken place.

A press release says the recordings were taken in the bathroom facilities in the backcountry of the National Park.

As of right now, officials say there is no indication that these images were shared or distributed by the suspect.

Officials ask that if you or someone you know used the toilets at Indian Garden along the Bright Angel Trail on the north side of Phantom Ranch, or at the Bright Angel Campground, between November 2018 and September 2020, reach out to investigators at 928-318-8770.

In a statement, the national park said, “NPS is dedicated to ensuring every victim of or witness to a crime that occurs in a national park is treated with dignity and respect, that they are informed of their legal rights, and provided with the support and services to which they are entitled. To support the victims of these incidents, NPS has partnered with the FBI Victim Services Division to connect victims with available services.”

The case remains under investigation.