Volkswagen recalls over 105,000 Beetles

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling over 105,000 Beetles with faulty Takata front driver’s airbags that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

The recall covers Beetles from the 2012 through 2014 model years. Dealers will replace the airbags at no cost.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the bags in a crash. But the chemical can degrade when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

Volkswagen says the inflators have a moisture absorbing chemical and are not a safety threat.

Exploding Takata inflators caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 63 million inflators recalled. Twenty-seven people have been killed worldwide by the exploding inflators, including 18 in the U.S.

Honda recently recalled over 1.4 million vehicles to repair drive shafts that can break, window switches that can overheat, and a software flaw.

Two drive shaft recalls cover 430,000 Honda Civic Hybrids from 2012, the 2007 through 2014 Honda Fit, the 2013 through 2015 Acura ILX and the 2013 through 2015 Honda Accord. They’re in 22 states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter. The drive shafts can break due to corrosion.