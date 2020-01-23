Virginia Senate passes ‘red flag’ gun law

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Senate passed yet another gun-safety measure on Wednesday when lawmakers voted 21-19 along party lines to advance the “red-flag” gun law.

The legislation, if it were to pass the House and eventually make it to the governor’s desk, would permit authorities to take firearms from owners believed to be dangerous or who could pose a threat to themselves or others.

On Tuesday, the Senate advanced the measure, Senate Bill 240, with amendments ahead of today’s vote. The bill will now go to the Virginia House of Delegates.

Since taking control of the state legislature in November, Virginia Democrats have worked to push through gun-safety measures and shelve others aimed at loosening gun restrictions.

Wednesday’s party-line vote comes two days after some 22,000 people made their way to the State Capitol for a gun-rights rally on Lobby Day. Despite concerns of possible security threats, the Lobby Day rally ended peacefully and clean.

LATEST HEADLINES: