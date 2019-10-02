Video shows woman taunt lion inside enclosure at NYC zoo

NEW YORK (CNN) -The Bronx zoo says a woman who was taunting a lion inside its exhibit is lucky to be alive.

The incident was caught on video.

There’s plenty of wild things to see at the Bronx Zoo but the sight of a woman inside the lion exhibit, just feet away from a big cat was not what Hernan Reynoso paid for.

He was visiting the zoo with his family over the weekend when he captured this video.

“I never see nobody doing something like this,” said Reynoso.

Reynoso said the woman appeared to be taunting the animal, even dancing at one point.

He says she was already inside the area when he first saw her there, separated from the lion by a small moat.

“I thought she was part of a show, an entertainment act with the zoo,” he told me in Spanish but he soon realized this was no planned performance and before long, the animal seemed agitated.

“When she was there playing with him, so the lion get angry, like rawrr…yeah the lion doing that.”

“The lion was angry?”

“He was angry yeah, I see the lion very angry and when that happen I just left.”

The woman eventually got out and was escorted out of the park by zoo workers before police arrived.

The zoo issued a statement saying: “We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

Other visitors hope her antics don’t change the aesthetics of the enclosure.

“At this exhibit, there’s low walls so you want to get close enough to see what’s going on but don’t want to these have high fences in front of all these exhibits it takes the fun out of the zoo,” John Rubbo, zoo visitor.

Police say they still aren’t sure who the woman is, but they want to question her.

LATEST POSTS: