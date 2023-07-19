CHICAGO (WGN) — A day after an emergency slide fell off a United Airlines flight, slamming down in the backyard of a Chicago home, new video has surfaced showing the moment the debris came flying out of the sky.

“We heard this loud boom,” said local resident Sam Deane Monday, recalling the moment the slide hit the ground in his backyard.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 4700 block of North Chester near the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Cumberland Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Monday, where plane debris had fallen from the sky, causing slight damage to the home.

After officers arrived on scene, the debris was removed from the backyard and loaded into a pickup truck before being taken away.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), maintenance workers at O’Hare discovered an emergency evacuation slide was missing from a United Airlines Boeing 767 that had just safely landed after a flight from Zurich, Switzerland sometime Monday afternoon.

All 10 crew members and 155 passengers of the United Airlines Flight were accounted for, according to a spokesperson from United Airlines, and no injuries were reported from the incident.