LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department have released footage of a fatal hit-and-run in hopes that the public can identify the driver.

The incident occurred on Oct. 16, 2022, at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 54th and Cimarron streets, officials said.

Surveillance footage shows the victim, described as a man in his 20s, riding a motorcycle eastbound on 54th Street behind a dark-colored sedan that was traveling in the same direction. In the footage, the driver of the sedan can be seen making an unsafe turn causing the victim to slam into the driver’s side rear of the vehicle and strike the pavement.

Surveillance footage captured a fatal hit-and-run in South L.A. on Oct. 16, 2022. (LAPD)

The sedan can be seen in the video slowing down after the impact, but the driver failed to stop and help the victim before fleeing. The sedan had damage to its rear where the collision occurred.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department took the victim to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the victim’s next of kin was notified, though they did not identify the man.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves. The public is also reminded that as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets, obey traffic lights, cross within marked crosswalks, and obey the rules of the road,” an LAPD news release stated.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to members of the community who provide information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension and conviction.