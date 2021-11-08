Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts to honor our brave

(WJW) — Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, and restaurants, stores and other establishments across the country will offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and military members.

Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended that you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.

RESTAURANTS

Applebees: All active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu Thursday. When dining at Applebee’s on Thursday, these guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within three weeks.

Buffalo Wild Wings: A free order of 10 boneless wings and fries will be offered to all past and present armed services members on Thursday. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active U.S. military can get a complimentary entree and beverage at all participating CPK locations nationwide Thursday.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a special menu Thursday.

Denny’s: A complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam will be offered to all active, inactive and military personnel.

Dunkin’: All veterans or active duty military personnel can get a free donut Thursday.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations Thursday.

Little Caesar’s: A free lunch combo for veterans and active military will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

McDonald’s: Participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio will offer free meals to all veterans on Nov. 11, with valid ID. Each meal will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side. McDonald’s restaurants will also be giving all customers American Flag window decals to honor the veteran community.

Menchie’s: Veterans and military members can get 6 ounces of froyo free Thursday. Must show valid military ID or proof of service to qualify.

Red Lobster: Military service or veterans dining in can get a free appetizer or dessert Thursday. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee Thursday for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. stores.

Wendy’s: Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card Thursday.

RETAIL/OTHER:

Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases Nov. 11-14 after verifying military credentials online.

Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 10.

Target: Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases with verification of military status through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program.

Travel Centers of America: Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering Thursday.

Walgreen’s: Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, veterans, military, and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide with myWalgreens and proof of service.