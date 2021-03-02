Vernon Jordan, activist and former Clinton advisor, dies

ATLANTA (AP) — Vernon Jordan, who rose from humble beginnings in the segregated South to become a champion of civil rights before reinventing himself as a Washington insider and corporate influencer, has died, according to a statement from his daughter. He was 85.

Jordan’s daughter, Vickee Jordan Adams, released the statement Tuesday to CBS News.

“My father passed away last night around 10p surrounded by loved ones his wife and daughter by his side,” she said.

After stints as field secretary for the Georgia NAACP and executive director of the United Negro College Fund, he became head of the National Urban League, becoming the face of black America’s modern struggle for jobs and justice for more than a decade.

Figures who have died in 2021 Vernon Jordan speaks during the Economic Club of Washington’s 25th anniversary celebration dinner in Washington, Tuesday, June 5, 2012. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)



FILE – In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Mary Wilson, a former member of The Supremes, is escorted after singing the national anthem before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV. When she died and other details weren’t immediately clear. She was 76. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

In this June 11, 2018 photo, Christopher Plummer poses for a portrait to promote his film “Boundaries” in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK – MAY 21: Actor Dustin Diamond joins the cast of “The Awesome 80’s Prom at Webster Hall on May 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron waits to receive his COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. Aaron and others received their vaccinations in an effort to highlight the importance of getting vaccinated for Black Americans who might be hesitant to do so. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Randy Parton (Photo via WATE)

FILE – In this May 29, 2009 file photo, music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his sentencing in Los Angeles. Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his “Wall of Sound” method and who was later convicted of murder, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at age 81. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)

FILE – In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion cub as Roy Horn holds up a microphone during an event to welcome three white lion cubs to Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, in Las Vegas. German news agency dpa is reporting that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy has died in Las Vegas at age 81. The news agency said Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 that Fischbacher’s sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson speaks at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2014 at the Venetian Las Vegas on October 1, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference where Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game in 2020, in Los Angeles, in this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, file photo. The Dodgers said Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2003 file photo, Gerry Marsden holds his MBE. Gerry Marsden, the British singer and lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, who was instrumental in turning a song from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Carousel” into one of the great anthems in the world of football, has died. He was 78. (Matthew Fearn/PA via AP, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2010 Floyd Little, Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith pose for a group photo during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2010 Press Conference held at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center as part of media week for Super Bowl XLIV on February 6, 2010 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

He was nearly killed by a racist’s bullet in 1980 before transitioning to business and politics.

His friendship with Bill Clinton took them both to the White House. Jordan was an unofficial Clinton aide, drawing him into controversy during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.