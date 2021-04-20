LIVE NOW: Jury rules Chauvin guilty of all charges

Unable to view video above? Click here.

(ABC4) – A verdict has been reached in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

The Associated Press confirms the jury, on its second day of deliberation, has reached a verdict.

It is expected to be announced Tuesday at 2:30 MT.

The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial resumed deliberations Tuesday morning. Anonymous by order of the judge and sequestered until they reach a verdict, they spent just a few hours on their task Monday after the day was mostly consumed by closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of George Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, all of which require the jury to conclude that his actions were a “substantial causal factor” in Floyd’s death and that his use of force was unreasonable.

Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he pleaded, “I can’t breathe.”

The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.

“Use your common sense. Believe your eyes. What you saw, you saw,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher said in closing arguments, referring to the bystander video of Floyd pinned to the pavement with Chauvin’s knee on or close to his neck for up to 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as onlookers yelled at the officer to get off.

The decision comes hours after President Joe Biden weighed in on the trial, saying he believes the case is “overwhelming.”

“They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is,” Biden said. “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it’s overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now.”

This is a developing story. ABC4 is working to gather additional details.