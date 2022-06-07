(ABC4) – Cheese lovers, get ready as a brand new beauty item honoring your favorite ingredient hits shelves this summer.

Velveeta is partnering with Nails.INC to bring cheese and fashion lovers a new limited edition “cheese-scented nail polish” to complement your summer wardrobe.

The first-ever brand collaboration will feature two exclusive nail polish colors along with matching nail stickers.

Fans can enjoy a dual package of two cheekily-named polishes — a red color named “Finger Food” and a yellow color named “La Dolce Velveeta.”

The exclusive nail stickers feature the signature red and yellow hues along with images of dripping cheese and phrases such as “drip” and “creamy.”

(Courtesy of VELVEETA X NAILS INC.)

The limited-edition items will be available exclusively on Amazon or NailsInc.com. The polish duo retails for $15 and the nail stickers retail for $4.99.

“Created for pleasure seekers who love to flaunt and live their best lives, the new limited-edition, cheese-scented nail polish is made so you can live your life pinkies out, wherever you are and whenever you want,” says the company.

“VELVEETA is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Our VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure-seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living “La Dolce Velveeta” by living pinkies out.”