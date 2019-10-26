Vaping devices now being accepted on Drug Take-Back Day

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Vaping-jpg_20150905154503-159532

(AP)- More than medication is being collected during Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. For the first time, vaping devices and cartridges also are being accepted for disposal.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration says the change stemmed from concerns across about illnesses and death associated with vaping and the high rate of vaping among young people.

More than 1,600 people, many of them teens and adults, have been sickened in a national vaping illness outbreak that appears to have started in March. At least 34 have died.

Now in its 10th year with twice-yearly collections, the administration’s Drug Take-Back day has collected more than 11 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the program Saturday, urging people to take advantage of it at over 4,000 locations.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

3rd annual Project Homeless Connect SLC

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd annual Project Homeless Connect SLC"

Book vending machine at Alta View Elementary rewards kids with reading

Thumbnail for the video titled "Book vending machine at Alta View Elementary rewards kids with reading"

House fire in Midvale

Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire in Midvale"

Actress Felicity Huffman could serve 14-day sentence in admissions scheme at Dublin prison

Thumbnail for the video titled "Actress Felicity Huffman could serve 14-day sentence in admissions scheme at Dublin prison"

Pregnant women with high blood pressure on the rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnant women with high blood pressure on the rise"

Kanarra Falls hiker rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kanarra Falls hiker rescue"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories