BOISE, Idaho (ABC4) — A verdict has been reached in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial after just 7 hours of jury deliberation. Ada County Judge Steven Boyce will preside over the verdict’s reading at 12:45 p.m.

You can watch the verdict being live-streamed on this page as it is read. This comes after 27 days in court.

Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, has been charged with murder, and conspiracy to commit murder for her children Joshua JJ Vallow, and Tylee Ryan. She was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s former wife.

