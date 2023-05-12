BOISE, Idaho (ABC4) — A verdict has been reached in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the woman accused of killing her two youngest children, after just 27 days in court.

Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, was found guilty of murder, and conspiracy to commit murder for her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, who was almost 17. She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, the former wife of her husband, Chad Daybell. Additionally, Daybell was found guilty of grand theft.

Lori faces a life prison sentence for her involvement in their murders. Despite calls for capital punishment, the death penalty was ruled out by the judge in March.

The murders were all committed within a few months of each other at the end of 2019 and their bodies were found on Chad Daybell’s Idaho property. Tammy’s death was initially ruled to be of “natural causes,” however a second autopsy found she had died of asphyxiation.

For full details, you can read the timeline ABC4 has compiled.

The murder trial for Lori began on April 3. Lori was represented by Jim Archibald and John Thomas, who made their closing arguments on Thursday, May 11. The State of Idaho was represented by Rob Wood and Lindsey Blake. Judge Steven Boyce presided over the trial.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Since the start of her trial, many shocking details have been revealed in the case, which led the jury to convict Lori guilty.

Some of the arguments included Lori’s beliefs on possession and castings, a patriarchal blessing given by Chad, Lori believing her children and husband were possessed, her children’s social security benefits, DNA found at the murder scene, and more.

Prosecutors also revealed the causes of death for JJ and Tylee. Ada County Corner Dr. Garth Warren said JJ died of asphyxia from a plastic bag over his head while Tylee was a victim of “homicide by unspecified means,” a term used in cases of homicide but a cause can’t be pinpointed.

Prior to the trial, it was ruled that Chad and Lori Daybell would be tried separately. Chad Daybell will go on trial for his involvement in their murders in June 2024, unless the date is changed for unforeseen circumstances.