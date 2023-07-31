ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – Hundreds packed the courtroom at the Fremont County Courthouse today as victims and family members delivered statements regarding the impact of the murder of the children of Lori Vallow Daybell and the former wife of her husband Chad Daybell.

Judge Steven Boyce handed down three consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole, two additional life sentences to be served concurrently, and ten additional years on charges to Lori.

Lori chose to make a statement after Victim Impact statements were read and before Judge Boyce handed down his sentence.

She began by quoting scriptures and saying how she knew Jesus knew her and understood her. She went on to claim that she had been visited by Tylee, JJ and Tammy Daybell and they were happy and busy in the afterlife.

She further went on to state personal experiences with death and how she was looking forward to the afterlife herself.

She spoke of each victim individually and said when Tylee had visited her she had “commanded” her “Stop worrying mom, we are fine.”

She claimed JJ visited her as an adult spirit and said, “You didn’t do anything wrong mom…” She said he was tall as an adult when he put his arm around her.

She called Tammy Daybell her eternal friend and said she had visited her to bring her peace and comfort and she too was busy in the afterlife.

She concluded her statement by saying Tylee, JJ, and Tammy are resting safely in the arms of Jesus and she was looking forward to the day when they all would be reunited and that she too could rest safely in the arms of Jesus.

This statement followed brief statements from five victim family members. Samantha Gwilliam; Tammy Daybell’s sister, Ronald Douglas; Tammy’s father, Vicki Hoban; Tammy’s Aunt, Kaye Woodcock; JJ’s grandmother, and Colby Ryan; Tylee and JJ’s older brother.

At the beginning of the sentencing, Defense attorneys did object to statements from Vicki Hoban regarding the manner of death of Tammy Daybell of which there is no evidence, and of Lori Daybell’s location during the death. Judge Boyce did say statements had been reviewed over the weekend several portions of impact statements had been stricken.

During victim impact statements Lori sat leaning back in her chair looking down or toward the wall closest to her. She only showed emotions openly during the Impact statement by Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandmother when she spoke of his birth and the subsequent adoption by Lori and Charles Vallow.

The court first heard from Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister. She began by reading into the proceeding a statement by her father Ronald Douglas and then gave her own statement. Both remarked on the quick nature of Chad Daybell’s marriage to Lori, after Tammy’s death and how unsettling it was.

His statement ended by saying, “The eternal ramifications of her actions are yet to be calculated, Lori needs to pay for her actions according to the laws of mortals, she will still answer to the laws of God when she passes from this life.”

Gwilliam went on in her statement to say she had begun researching Lori, shortly after her marriage to Chad, and found nothing but lies about her name, the number of husbands Lori had, and even the fact she had children.

She pointed out from her own personal witness that Tammy Daybell had been healthy up to two weeks before her death and said she and her family were overwhelmed to find out what they “knew in the hearts all along” that Lori had “planned her murders just as you did your children… Why plan something so heinous?”

She followed up by touching on the fact that Chad and Lori Daybell had believed they were “exalted beings” and beyond reproach. “You are not exalted beings and your behavior makes you ineligible to be one.” She went on to say that Lori’s actions were partly due to the fact that Lori wanted money.

She remarked how Chad was unremarkable and didn’t have money. “You could have easily divorced your spouses and made your own perverted life together but you need money.”

“You are a liar, adulteress, and a murderer,” Gwilliam exclaimed.

She went on to discuss how her mother had passed away from cancer shortly after Lori Daybell’s guilty verdict. “Your trial was the last thing my ailing mother had to live through. She declined in health as she heard through news reports all the horrible things that happened, and she had to relieve all the things we have tried to forget the last four years. My mother passed away in June knowing that you will never come out of prison again.”

She finished her statement by noting her family did not deserve the lack of relationships with Tammy’s children whom they are estranged from as well as Tammy herself.

Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt, who tearfully remarked on the defendant’s behavior during the trial garnered objections from defense attorneys because she started describing Lori’s actions during the court proceedings, claiming it did not relate to impact on any victims. The judge after a sidebar did allow Hoban to continue with only slight changes to Hoban’s statement. She claimed Lori’s actions were shameful and did not feel that she took the proceedings seriously. She specifically remarked about Lori smirking and smiling and giggling claiming it was hurtful.

Hoban described Tammy as loved by the community at large. She said she was a teacher and loved her job and that on the night of Friday, October 18, 2019, she imagined Tammy was tired from a hard day at work and was most likely only worried about getting a good night’s sleep once her oldest had checked in for the night.

“Instead of getting a good night’s sleep, she was brutally executed in her own bed. She was taken from us by murdering thieves.”

“Tammy was robbed of her entire life and all of her family robbed of ever seeing her again.” She went on to describe all of the things Tammy would miss including the simple things of life like smelling the rain or growing a garden.

She spoke of what she called a “shameful” relationship with Tammy’s husband and turning her home into a funeral home of two beautiful children. “Tammy would have been horrified to know what you had done.”

“You are now going to pay the price, albeit never sufficient in this life, it’s all we can do. I hope the life you live is filled with fear and that every day you are terrified, the way beautiful Tylee lived in fear for hers and sweet JJ as you continued terrifying her by saying they would be zombies, and she knew the consequences of being what you called dark.”

She then explained that her granddaughter had been a good friend of Tylee and how their group of friends were “stuck in their grief and sadness” over the death of their friend at the hands of her mother.

“It’s unconscionable to them, and the grief is still overwhelming.”

Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandmother, began her statement with a string of numbers. “80. 1401. 1481. 1.72. 1536. Zero. 52. 8.72. 319. And finally, 1 million.” She explained they were more than just numbers and they would have significance as she continued.

She went on to explain how what she would call Lori’s “Campaign of Terror” had affected her and her family. She explained the numbers represented days involved in the court case and the numbers her life was affected by ’s actions and how the zero represented how she and her family “firmly believe that she has zero mental illness that drove her to commit these heinous acts. Rather, she is driven by her greed and need to be the center of attention.”

She said she knew with Charles’ death it was the start of intense fear for JJ’s safety and realized it was so Lori could carry on her illicit affair with Chad Daybell.

“I now realize what a nothing Chad Daybell is. A man with no ability to support anyone, no success of his own, a user of the weak-minded, a lazy, good-for-nothing, spineless man that rode his wife’s coattails of success.”

She blamed it all on what she said was Lori’s greed.

Woodcock explained the details surrounding JJ’s birth. He was the biological son of Woodcock’s son Todd and was born prematurely. She expressed her tender feeling for the child along with the feelings her son felt.

She then talked about how she and her husband had taken on the parenting JJ and how at nine months of age, Lori and Charles had adopted him. She remarked on how Lori was a wonderful blessing to take over the care and love of JJ and how they knew he would have better opportunities for better care with her and Charles.

She expressed confusion over how Lori always expressed her deep appreciation that they had given her the best gift by allowing her to raise JJ, and it was “mindboggling” how that same mother could murder that same child.

She remembered JJ for the joy he exuded and how all she had were memories to feel the love. She spoke of meeting Tylee and how she was an adorable child and how she and JJ had a bond that was incredible. She reminded the court of the last picture known of Tylee and JJ where they are hugging and grinning and how that encompassed their relationship. She claimed it was a haunting reminder as it was a “photo taken shortly before and by the defendant hours before she murdered her own child.”

She concluded her statement with, “And finally, the number one for the defendant the person that will never matter again once we walk out the door.”

The final statement was a brief statement read by Prosecuting Attorney Wood from Tylee and JJ’s older brother Colby Ryan.

He expressed sadness over the finality of his brother and sister never being able to fulfill their lives and regret that his own family would never know their aunt and uncle and even grandmother – referring to Lori.

“I’ve lost my entire family in life. I lost the opportunity to share life with the people I love the most. I’ve watched everything crumble and be shredded to pieces. I have lost my sister, brother, father, and my mother.”

Each side closed with statements before Lori read her statement and then Judge Boyce handed down his sentence.