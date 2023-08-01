Arizona (ABC4) — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will begin Lori Vallow Daybell’s extradition to Arizona to face charges for several incidents.

Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced in Idaho to five life sentences in prison on Monday, only three of which will run consecutively. Lori was sentenced for the murder of her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. She was also sentenced as a co-conspirator to her husband’s deceased wife Tammy Daybell. She was also sentenced to an additional 10 years for grand theft.

Following Lori’s sentencing on July 31, MCAO told East Idaho News it will begin its extradition process, East Idaho News reported. This extradition can take several weeks to several months.

Specifically, the MCAO is charging Lori for her involvement in the following instances which took place in Arizona. Lori is believed to have been involved in their planning and or execution.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On July 11, 2019, Lori’s brother, Alex Cox shot and killed Lori’s estranged husband Charles in Arizona. Cox claimed it was in self-defense; it was later declared a homicide.

Then on Oct. 2, 2019, Lori’s ex-nephew Brandon was returning to his home in Arizona one day when he was shot at by someone. The person was allegedly holding a gun with a silencer and shot at him in his car. At that point, Brandon said that only approximately five people knew where he lived, as it was a newer home, and his ex-wife, Lori’s niece Melani was one of them.

Arizona Central reported the shooter was driving a Jeep registered to Charles Vallow, Lori’s estranged husband, who was dead.

According to East Idaho News, because this is a pending matter MCAO has not released what specifically Lori was charged with, or any additional information.