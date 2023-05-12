BOISE, Idaho (ABC4) – As Larry and Kay Woodcock, the biological grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, left the courthouse following Lori Vallow Daybell’s guilty verdict, he was greeted by the crowd singing JJ’s favorite song, “We Will Rock You,” By Queen.

JJ was one of three who died in 2019, along with Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell. On Friday afternoon, a jury found Lori guilty of murdering JJ and Tylee. Lori was also found guilty on three counts of conspiracy to commit murder for JJ, Tylee, and Tammy Daybell, as well as grand theft.

It’s a verdict that the Woodcocks were elated to hear. Kay said there was a part of them that doubted Lori would get a guilty on all charges verdict. Kay said the universe aligned for the verdict to be read on the Friday before Mother’s Day, providing what she called “poetic justice.”

Larry, donning a shirt that said “World’s Greatest Papa” said he wanted a fair, honest, and righteous verdict, which he felt the jury handed down on Friday afternoon. Even still, the family still called the moment a little bittersweet.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Just the sadness but the relief from all this is a liberating feeling,” said Kay Woodcock. “It’s just free for us.”

While speaking with reporters, Larry Woodcock choked back tears while sharing heartfelt messages of love to the three victims, holding up his arm with three rubber wristbands representing the victims.

“My heart hurts for these three,” said Larry. “This is what this has been all about from the very get-go. It started with two children missing. I stood up and said where are the children? Where are the children? Where are the children? Gives us back our children.”

As for Lori Daybell, Larry had some final words that came straight from Willie Nelson’s “The Party is Over,” which he was playing as he walked into the courthouse for the verdict reading.

“Turn out the lights. The party’s over. They say that all good things must end,” Larry sang before saying, “Lori, it ended.”

The Woodcock family felt everyone in the courtroom – from the prosecution to the defense and jury – did amazing jobs. They personally wanted to thank law enforcement for their sacrifices and the jury for the “mind-boggling” things they had to see and hear while listening to the case.

The trial still has a long journey ahead of it. Lori Daybell is scheduled to be sentenced in about three months in Fremont County, Idaho. In addition, Chad Daybell, Lori’s husband is set for a trial to begin in June 2024.

Until then the family will rest with a sense of bittersweet relief and the message that “Love always wins.”