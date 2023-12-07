PHOENIX, Arizona (ABC4) – Lori Vallow Daybell made an initial court appearance in Maricopa County, Arizona on Thursday, Dec 7. Lori appeared with counsel to enter not guilty pleas, on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Lori was indicted by an Arizona Grand Jury in June 2021 on the two charges, after her brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Lori’s fourth husband Charles Vallow in July of 2019. Later Lori’s niece’s husband, Brandon Boudreaux was shot at, and it is alleged Lori conspired with Cox to kill Boudreaux as well. These charges have been on hold while Lori was on trial for first-degree murder in Idaho.

Lori was sentenced to serve multiple life sentences in Idaho in July for the murders of her children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow. She was also found guilty of conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, the former wife of Lori’s current husband, Chad Daybell.

She was extradited to Idaho following the conclusion of the trial.

Her initial pre-trial court appearance has been set for Jan. 18, 2024, with a tentative trial date of April 4, 2024.