ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) — In preparation for Lori Vallow Daybell‘s sentencing on Monday, July 31, the court met on Wednesday to discuss who would qualify as a victim.

The defense requested a hearing to discuss whether Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt, would be qualified as a victim and therefore able to submit a statement. Previously, the court denied it, however, it was then granted to her as they did not know who would speak on behalf of Tammy Daybell, who is deceased.

Following the approval, both Tammy Daybell’s sister and father submitted a victim’s statement, prompting the defense to call for a hearing to once again consider Hoban’s status as a victim.

“If Tammy Daybell had no one speaking on her family’s behalf I think the courts’ current order would be appropriate,” defense attorney Jim Archibald said. He continued to say he has nothing against Hoban, only that he feels the law no longer allows her to qualify as a victim given the new circumstances.

The state said there was no legal basis for it to object and left it to the judge’s discretion. The judge then clarified why the victim status was important legally, saying the victims are given privileges that otherwise are not afforded, such as providing a statement without cross-examination.

“When making these rulings and determinations the court has never tried to minimize or not understand how far-reaching the impact can be in a murder case,” Judge Boyce said. “Idaho does however have limitations on who permitted the rights under the victims rights statute and the constitution.”

The judge then cited Idaho code saying the court can designate a representative from the family of a deceased victim to give a statement on their behalf.

The judge then denied the motion to revoke her statement, not because she is considered a victim legally, but because she is the court’s designated appointed representative for Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on May 12 of murder, and conspiracy to commit murder for her children. She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

The sentencing will take place in person on Monday, July 31 at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony. Proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. MT, according to a hearing notice issued in the case.