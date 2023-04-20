BOISE, Idaho (ABC4) — The trial for Lori Vallow Daybell continued Thursday, with testimony from JJ’s babysitter including lies Lori allegedly told her.

Sydney Schenk was attending BYU-Idaho in Rexburg in 2019 when she was hired as a babysitter for JJ. Schenck said she was looking for work as a babysitter, so she placed a job listing on a website, and Lori reached out to her.

Lori reportedly said she needed help with her son JJ and set up a time to do an interview. Schenk said they often texted. Lori told Schenk that JJ had some special needs and required extra help, and set up a meeting on Sept. 18, 2019, at Lori’s townhouse. To see how this fits in the timeline, read the Vallow Daybell timeline article.

Schenk said their first meeting went well, Lori greeted her warmly, gave her a hug, and introduced her to JJ. Lori reportedly explained some of JJ’s behavioral issues to Schenk and said that his dad, Charles, had recently died of a heart attack. Lori said JJ was having a hard time understanding what happened.

Lori also allegedly told Schenk she had a daughter who was attending college in Rexburg. Lori said her daughter would come to visit for dinner or do laundry but that she didn’t like to babysit without being paid, which is why Lori was hiring Schenk. Schenck said she never saw a teenage girl.

On Sept. 19, 2019, Schenck said she went back to Lori’s house after her classes and watched JJ while Lori went to the airport to pick up a friend. Lori told Schenck she could take JJ to a trampoline park, and if Lori was late coming home, Schenck could give JJ the medication to help him fall asleep faster.

Schenck said while she was watching JJ, he got into a dispute with his friend over toys. Schenck said she made JJ come home, and that he was very upset and went to his room. When Lori got home, Schenck said she explained what happened, and Lori calmed JJ down. Schenck said Cox and a friend of Lori’s were also there. When she left, Lori reportedly paid her in cash.

A few days later, Schenck said she texted Lori about babysitting, but Lori said JJ had gone to his grandparents and would be gone for a month. According to Rexburg Police Department, JJ was likely killed on Sept. 23, 2019.

Schenck said she reached out to Lori a month later, but Lori never responded to her texts. While there was no set schedule for babysitting JJ, she said she was expecting to babysit him for the next several months.

