Includes new information from the murder trial. Last updated April 19, 2023.

BOISE, Idaho (ABC4) — What started as a report of missing children in 2019 escalated into a multi-state investigation of a murder. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are being tried for the murder of Vallow’s children, Joshua JJ Vallow, and Tylee Ryan.

Here’s a timeline of events, with information from East Idaho News and court documents.

March 9, 1990: Chad and Tammy Daybell married in Manti, Utah, and lived in Springville, Utah where they started Spring Creek Book Company. Chad published many of his religious and apocalyptic books with that company. Chad and Tammy had five children.

2006: Lori Ryan married Charles Vallow, and their family lived in Arizona. Lori brought her son, Colby, and Tylee, a daughter from her last marriage. Colby was a few years older than Tylee.

2008: Lori’s niece, Melani married Brandon Boudreaux, and over the years they had four children together. Brandon was reportedly close with the family and even baptized Tylee when she was 8 into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

2014: Charles and Lori adopted Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who is the biological grandson of Charles’s sister Kay Woodcock, and her husband Larry Woodcock. JJ had autism, and Lori’s attorney said his parents could not take care of him, so they agreed to adopt him. A condition of the adoption was that the Woodcocks remain in JJ’s life. Within a month of the adoption, the Woodcocks moved to Arizona, because they had a hard time being away from him.

The Vallows moved to Kauai, Hawaii, and operated a small business on the island, as indicated by business records. The Woodcocks said they visited less frequently but maintained contact through the phone and FaceTime.

The Vallows moved back to Arizona, and Kay said she recalled Tylee “being a good sister self to JJ.”

JJ and Tylee, Courtesy of Rexburg Police Dept.

2015: Chad and Tammy moved to Salem, Idaho, a city just outside of Rexburg, with their five kids, and Tammy worked as a school librarian.

At some point before Lori and Chad met, Lori began reading his religious books, which often focused on radical theories of spirituality surrounding the end of the world.

April 3, 2018: Tylee’s father, Joseph Ryan, died, and it was ruled as a heart attack.

Fall 2018: Brandon said in the trial that Melani was not very religious when they were first married, but she began getting “really passionate” about going to church and certain ideas at church. Melani began attending meetings not sponsored by the church. Lori was at the meetings, but Charles did not attend. Melani also told Brandon the firesides were “her thing,” and was very clear he was not welcome to come. She also reportedly became focused on the idea that the world was going to end soon.

October 26, 2018: Lori and Chad met at a religious conference in St. George. Lori’s friend Melanie Gibb reported that they were flirty, and talked about a lot of beliefs they shared. They allegedly used those beliefs to justify killing Tammy, JJ, and Tylee, a felony indictment states.

At the conference, Chad reportedly told Lori that they had been married in a previous life, and Lori said she believed it.

November 2018: Chad reportedly came to Arizona for another conference, and according to Gibb, Chad stayed at Lori’s house, as Charles was out of town. Gibb said she believed it was a “hook-up.”

That weekend, Lori told Gibb that she and Chad were sealed together by Moroni and Jesus Christ in the LDS temple and that the relationship of multiple lives was reunited.

December 5, 2018: Chad and Lori made their first appearance together on the Preparing a People podcast, “Time to Warrior Up.” The podcast has since removed that episode and disassociated itself from the couple.

December 25, 2018: Brandon said it was the last Christmas his family spent with Charles and Lori, and that he said everything felt different. Brandon said the relationships were “not very close,” and other people were there, including Melanie Gibb and her family.

Lori told Gibb that she had a dream Charles was in a car accident and would not be home by January 1, 2019. However, Charles was never in an accident, and when Gibb asked Lori what happened, she said, “He didn’t, because Satan interfered with the plan.”

2019

January: Charles texted Brandon and told him that Lori was accusing him of infidelity.

Lori told her friend Melanie Gibb that Charles was taken over by an evil spirit, and they needed to perform “castings” to get it out of him. Throughout the next several months, Charles would allegedly be taken over by 3-4 different evil spirits, that they would need to cast out. Lori later started referring to people who had spirits in them as zombies.

January 31: Arizona police’s body camera footage showed Charles begging Lori to receive mental health help at Community Bridges. However, officers determined she had a normal state of mind and was medically cleared by Community Bridges.

February: Charles filed for divorce from Lori, claiming she viewed herself as a god preparing for the second coming of Christ, according to court documents. Charles claimed his wife would kill him if he got in her way to perform her mission. He later said he wanted to make the marriage work, and stopped the divorce proceedings.

Lori and Chad were reportedly in daily contact, even though they were both married at the time.

February-March: Charles contacted Kay because he didn’t know where Lori was. Kay went to Arizona, and eventually brought JJ home to Louisiana with her because Charles needed to work. JJ was with Kay and Larry for a few weeks. Kay and JJ were back and forth between Arizona and Louisiana.

Charles and JJ moved to Houston, Texas, as they still didn’t know where Lori was, and it was closer to Louisiana where Kay could assist. It was later discovered that Lori was in Hawaii.

Kay helped Charles with his business in February, as he was distraught over his separation from Lori. Kay says in Feb. 2019, Charles approached her about having her named as beneficiary on his $1 million life insurance policy, and Kay was named the sole beneficiary, while Lori was removed.

According to Kay Woodcock, Lori left her husband and child for 58 days during this period.

“She never reached out to JJ; she never reached out to Charles,” Woodcock said.

April: Lori moved to Texas to live with Charles and JJ.

May 17: JJ visited the Woodcocks in Louisiana for the weekend, and they celebrated his birthday. This was the last time the Woodcocks saw JJ in person.

May 29: Lori and Zuleman Pastenes had a conversation about Charles’ alleged demons. To read more about that, click here.

June: Lori and Charles moved to Chandler, Arizona. Lori’s niece, Melani Boudreaux, and her husband Brandon decided to get a divorce. Brandon claimed Melani affiliated herself with similar beliefs as her aunt and joined “a cult.” She also allegedly told Brandon that she received revelation from God that she wasn’t safe at the house with him, and used this argument against him in Court, so he didn’t get a lot of time with his own children.

July 1: Charles’ told Lori he was going to Idaho to talk to Tammy Daybell about Lori and Chad’s affair, after weeks of confronting Lori about it. You can read more about that here.

July 10: Lori told her friend, Gibb, that her brother Alex Cox, was spending the night because she believed Charles was going to kill her. Alex Cox was designated as Lori’s “protector” by Chad.

July 11: Cox shot and killed Lori’s estranged husband Charles in the morning. He claimed it was in self-defense, and it was later declared a homicide.

The crime scene was described as “odd,” by a Rexburg police detective. He said that Cox told him he shot Charles twice in the chest while standing, but due to the bullet’s location, the second shot was fired while Charles was already on the ground. One of the detectives said he had never responded to a shooting death with so little blood and no blood splatter.

Cox told the officers he gave Charles CPR after Cox shot him. However several detectives said if that were true, there would be more blood, as well as injuries or impressions on Charles’ chest. Lori Vallow Daybell now faces a criminal charge in Arizona for conspiring to kill him.

Charles’ phone was not found at the scene, or on his body. It was later turned over to the Chandler Police Department by Lori. The GPS data on it confirmed that Lori went to Burger King, and Walgreens, and dropped JJ off at school that morning. Lori said this was after Charles died. Surveillance from Burger King showed Lori in the drive-thru at 7:54 a.m., while the initial 911 call for Charles was made at 8:36 a.m., more than 30 minutes after Lori left the house.

According to Gibb, after Charles died, Lori and Chad seemed happy.

Prior to Charles’ death, Lori and Chad communicated multiple times a day, and Lori had 2-3 cellphones, with one dedicated to her communications with Chad. They would also reportedly meet at hotels, and “were intimate” while Charles and Tammy were both alive, and Lori told Gibb this was according to God’s will because they had been married in multiple lives, and had a mission together.

July 12: Chad placed a call to Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Arizona following Charles’ death. Charles’ asked about pricing for cremation, and if they wanted to send the remains to family in Louisiana. Charles’ family is from Louisiana.

July 13-14: Chad sends Lori multiple texts, and what investigators called a “romance novel.” Chad, who was still married to Tammy, told Lori she was his “best friend on earth and throughout eternity,” and that he would “see [her] in a minute,” as he was going to bed. Chad also described in detail a romantic relationship between James and Elena, which are the names he used to substitute for himself and Lori.

July 18: Lori found out that Charles had not named her as the beneficiary. To read more about that, click here.

July: Sometime after Charles’ death, Gibb said Lori organized a casting for Boudeaux because he was “dark” and had an “evil spirit. Lori told her niece Melani that Boudreaux was part of Hitler’s group, and considered a “very high dark.”

A short time after Charles’ death, Gibb said she asked Lori why she believed Charles was going to kill her, and she said it was because she had a million-dollar life insurance policy. Gibb asked why Lori didn’t get a divorce from Charles, she said it wasn’t in the Lord’s plan, and that if Chad got a divorce from Tammy, he would be “penalized” and “lose his exaltation or standing with God.”

August: Lori, Tylee, JJ, Alex, and Melani Boudreaux moved to Rexburg, Idaho.

August 10: Kay Woodcock said the last conversation she had with JJ was this day.

“He normally had an iPad or phone and he would walk around and talk to Larry and me,” Woodcock said. “He wouldn’t hold the device to him- he’d walk around and see the ceiling in most of the places he lived.”

However, she said this incident was different, that JJ did not have a device in his hand, someone was holding it for him, and it was a very short call. When she attempted to contact him over the next few months, she never got any response from Lori.

September: Sometime during this month, Lori reportedly told Gibb that JJ was possessed. Lori told Gibb that Tylee was dark sometime between February and June 2019.

September 3: Lori enrolls JJ at Kennedy Elementary School in Resburg.

September 8: Tylee, JJ, Lori, and Alex visit Yellowstone National Park. Officials say this is the last time anyone saw Tylee alive. The FBI later asked for help from anyone who may have photos of the family taken that day in the park.

Tylee at Yellowstone, Courtesy of East Idaho News

Chad signed an application with Tammy to increase her life insurance to the maximum amount allowed on the policy.

September: Sometime during the month, Cox’s girlfriend, Zulema said she visited Lori and never saw Tylee. She asked Lori where Tylee was, and Lori allegedly responded, “She had to be freed.” Zulema asked what she meant by that, and Lori lifted her hand to Zulema’s face and said, “Don’t ask.”

September 9: Phone records discovered later placed Cox on Chad’s property in the general area where investigators found Tylee’s remains. Chad also texted Tammy and told her he shot a raccoon and buried it in their pet cemetery.

September 22: Gibb and her boyfriend visited Lori in Idaho. Lori told Gibb that Tylee was “at BYU-Idaho with her roommates.” It was later revealed that Tylee was never enrolled at BYU-Idaho or any school in Idaho. When Gibb asked Lori where Tylee’s belongings were, Lori said they were put in storage. ‘

Lori told Gibb that JJ had an evil spirit in him, which she had reportedly learned from Chad. Lori said JJ’s behavior was more difficult, and he would say things like, “I love Satan.” Gibb said during the visit, she did not notice any changes in JJ. Lori told Gibb she was going to ask Kay to take care of JJ going forward.

Gibb saw Cox taking JJ upstairs that day but did not see him after that.

Gibb stayed in Tylee’s room, and her boyfriend stayed in JJ’s room during their visit. According to Gibb, she stayed in Tylee’s room, and her boyfriend stayed in JJ’s room. At one point that night, her boyfriend woke up “very troubled” and Gibb went to Lori’s room, and attempted to go in, but the door was locked, and neither Lori nor Chad responded to her texts.

The last “proof of life” for JJ, is based on a photo of JJ sitting on a couch in Lori’s front room.

JJ sitting on the couch, Courtesy of East Idaho News

September 23: Gibb and her boyfriend left for home, but when they left she did not see him. From this point forward, Lori never told Gibb where JJ was. And JJ was unenrolled from Kennedy Elementary School, as he was “going to be homeschooled.”

October 1: Lori rented a 10×10 storage unit from Self Storage Plus in Rexburg. Surveillance video obtained by East Idaho News showed Lori and a man visit the unit nine times in October, and once in November. The man who appeared to be Cox often visited alone, though he was once seen with a man who appeared to be Chad. On another visit, Chad and Lori reportedly visited the storage facility together.

October 2: Brandon, Melani’s ex-husband, was returning to his home in Arizona one day when he was shot at by someone, he said. The person was holding a gun with a silencer and shot at him in his car. At that point, Brandon said that only approximately five people knew where he lived, as it was a newer home, and Melani was one of them. Arizona Central reported the shooter was driving a Jeep registered to Charles Vallow, who was dead.

A detective with the Rexburg Police Dept., Ray Hermosillo, contacted Gilbert police about the incident and they asked RPD to conduct surveillance on Lori Daybell’s apartment. They observed Chad and Lori but never saw a teenage girl or young boy.

Lori purchased a wedding ring on Amazon, which would later be seen on her finger at her marriage to Chad in Hawaii.

October 9: Tammy called 911 and said a masked man shot at her in her driveway with what she belied was a paintball gun. It was later indicated by Court documents that Cox attempted to shoot and kill Tammy that day.

October 19: Chad called 911 and said Tammy died in her sleep. Detectives visit the Salem home, and investigators ruled the death as natural, and the coroner did not perform an autopsy.

When Gibb asked Lori about Tammy, Lori said, “She had a dark entity in her, and [we] had to do what [we] could to get that spirit out of her.” Lori also told Gibb that Tammy was getting suspicious that Chad was having an affair. Gibb said that was also when Tammy allegedly “turned dark.”

When Tammy passed away, Gibb said Lori was very happy to get married to Chad, and never expressed any sadness or sorrow, the same as after Charles died.

October 22-23: Tammy was buried at the Evergreen Cemetary in Springville, Utah. The family held a memorial service in Rexburg the next day.

Lori told Zulema that Chad was going to move into her apartment. When Zulema told Lori that seemed fast, and that shouldn’t there be time for grieving, Lori didn’t respond.

November 5: Chad and Lori got married in Hawaii, before returning to live in Rexburg. Police said Chad told witnesses that Lori had no children under 18, and Lori told people Tylee died years earlier.

November 7: Zulema and Alex Cox got engaged during a trip to Rexburg. JJ and Tylee were not in Rexburg during this trip. Zulema said she originally didn’t know where they were but got photos from them in Hawaii.

During a layover in Pheonix on Lori and Chad’s way back to Idaho, Lori told Zulema that JJ was with Kay.

November 18: At 4:30 a.m. Kay Woodcock said she got a feeling that she should check her computer; she saw Charles’ Gmail account and since he gave her the password before he died, she logged in. Kay said she noticed a confirmation email of an Amazon order sent to an address in Rexburg. She contacted a private investigator, and searched the browsing history of the Amazon account and saw searches for a beach wedding dress, a bathing suit, a men’s large white linen top and pants, and malachite wedding rings; the order was placed on Oct. 2.

November 24: Cox was given a “patriarchal blessing” by Chad, given by the power of the “Church of the Firstborn.” In the blessing, Chad said Cox is to be a missionary and is going to open the portals of time. Chad said in his previous creations, Cox was a valiant warrior fighting for truth and righteousness always seeking to do what was right. Chad said Cox was chosen and was right by his sister (Lori) always.

November 26: The Rexburg Police Department conducted a welfare check on JJ after the Woodcocks requested it, stating they had not spoken to him in months. When they arrived, JJ was not at home on Pioneer Road, they observed Chad Daybell and Alex Cox unloading a pickup.

Detective Hermosillo asked Cox if Lori was home, and he said no. Hermosillo said he was there to do a welfare check on JJ, and that Cox looked “scared,” and turned to Chad. Chad did not say anything. Hermosillo asked Cox where JJ was, and he said he was in Louisiana, which Hermosillo said was impossible.

Hermosillo asked for Lori’s phone number, and Cox said he did not have it. He and another detective knocked on Lori’s door, but nobody answered. Hermosillo said he saw Chad leaving in his car and stopped him. He asked Chad when the last time he saw JJ was. Chad said he last saw JJ in October in apt. 107 with Lori Vallow.

Hermosillo asked how Chad knew Lori, and he said he hardly knew her, and that they had only met a couple of times. After several requests for Lori’s phone number from Chad, he was finally able to obtain it. Chad said he didn’t originally provide it because he thought Hermosillo was accusing him of something. Hermosillo called in an additional detective and went to get a warrant.

Police did not get a warrant because Lori finally returned their call, and agreed to open the door to the two detectives. Lori then allegedly told them JJ was with her friend Melanie Gibb in Arizona watching Frozen 2. Gibb said she originally did not answer the police because she didn’t know what to do. But she later told officers that JJ was never with her and that Lori told her to lie about his whereabouts and take photos of random children at the movie theater to show them.

November 27: The Rexburg Police Department served a search warrant, but when they arrived Chad and Lori were gone. They searched their apartment and found that almost everything had been taken, and it was nearly empty.

In her garage, there was a ghillie (camouflage) suit, lots of ammunition, a rifle, a handgun, rope and duct tape, and several silencers. They also discovered emails from Chad Daybell and books written by Chad. They also searched Cox’s apt and Melani’s apartment and found “Hazmat-looking white suits,” and a rental agreement for a storage unit in Rexburg.

Officers with the RPD said they tried to get a hold of Lori and Chad, but their phones were shut off.

November 29: Alex Cox and Zulema Pastenas got married in Las Vegas, Nevada.

December 1: Chad and Lori flew to Lihue, Hawaii, the children were not with them.

December 6: Gibb contacted the Rexburg Police Department and told them Chad and Lori called her on Nov. 26 and asked her to lie about JJ’s location.

December 11: Tammy Daybell’s death is “suspicious,” the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office determined, so her body was exhumed an autopsy was performed. According to a Utah medical examiner, Tammy Daybell died “at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation.”

Cox was on the phone with Chad and Lori, when they told Cox that Tammy’s body was being exhumed. Zulema said she was confused, as she died of natural causes.

He told Zulema where to find money if he died. Cox also allegedly told Zulema, “I think I’m being their fall guy,” and when questioned about it, Cox wouldn’t say much.

December 12: Cox passed away, reportedly from “natural causes.”

December 20: The Rexburg Police Department announced that JJ and Tylee are missing. They said their disappearance was possibly linked to the suspicious death of Tammy.

December 21: The Rexburg Police Department stated that Chad and Lori were “persons of interest.”

December 30: Melanie Gibb told officers of a conversation she had with Lori after the kids were reported missing. When Gibb asked Lori where JJ was, Lori responded, “I know exactly where he is.” Later a statement was released by the Rexburg Police Department stating they have information indicating Lori either knows the location of the children or knows what happened to them. They said the parents’ lack of cooperation was “astounding.”

2020

January 3: A search warrant was served on Chad’s home in Salem, Idaho. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said investigators recovered 43 items, including cell phones, journals, computers, and medications. They were sent to an FBI lab for further analysis.

January 7: The Woodcocks traveled to Rexburg from Louisiana, and announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the kids.

January 10: Matt Daybell, Chad’s brother, pleaded for him to cooperate with the investigation. He said his immediate family had little association with Chad due to concerns relating to his religious claims and books.

January 25: The Kauai Police Department served Lori with a notice stating she must produce JJ and Tylee to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, or the Rexburg Police Department within five days.

January 26: Nate Eaton, with the East Idaho News, confronted Chad and Lori in Hawaii. When asked where their children were, and what happened to them, they refused to answer.

January 30: Lori missed the 5 p.m. deadline to produce JJ and Tylee. Kay Woodcock held a news conference expressing her disappointment.

February 20: Police in Kauai arrested Lori on a $5 million dollar warrant from Madison County. She was charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She was also charged with resisting officers, criminal solicitation, and contempt of court.

February 26: Lori waived her extradition to Idaho after six days in jail in Hawaii. This means Lori wanted to go back to Idaho where she was charged. This came after multiple failed attempts to reduce bail.

March 5: Lori was extradited from Hawaii to Rexburg.

March 6: Lori made her first court appearance in Rexburg. Judge Faren Eddins reduced her bail to $1 million, but she was still unable to post bond and remained in jail.

April 9: Idaho Attorney General’s Office told East Idaho News that Chad and Lori were under investigation for conspiracy, attempted murder, and/or murder.

May 8: Alex Cox’s autopsy results were released. It said he died of natural causes; blood clots in the lungs.

May 26: Melanie Gibb explained more about Lori and Chad’s beliefs and her relationship with them.

June 9: 7 a.m., A search warrant was served at Chad’s home by the Rexburg Police Dept., FBI, and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Within hours, the remains of JJ and Tylee were discovered buried on the property.

Chad called Lori and told her officers were searching the property. Lori asked if they seized anything, to which Chad replied, “No, they’re searching.” They soon after ended the call, and Chad told Lori to call her attorney at the time, Mark Means.

11:30 a.m., At this point, officers were told Chad was leaving his daughter’s house across the street “at a high rate of speed” despite being told he needed to remain or leave accompanied due to safety concerns.

Chad was taken into custody and booked into Fremont County Jail on charges of concealment, distribution, or alteration of evidence.

June 10: Chad made his first court appearance via video from the jail. His bail was set at $1 million.

June 29: Prosecutors filed charges against Lori, including two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

July 2: Prosecutors dismissed charges of desertion and nonsupport of children against Lori.

July 15: Lori pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor resisting or obstruction officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

August 21: Chad appeared for his District Court arraignment before District Judge Steven Boyce and pleaded not guilty to his charges.

August 27: Chad’s attorney, John Prior, asked Boyce to dismiss the case against Chad. It was denied.

September 1: Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood filed a motion to combine the cases for Chad and Lori. It was decided in March 2023 that they would have separate cases as Lori did not waive her right to a speedy trial.

September 10: Lori appeared for her District Court arraignment, and pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

2021

May 24: A grand jury indicted Chad and Lori on several new felony charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

June 8: Lori was committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare where a psychologist deemed her not fit for trial.

June 9: Chad pleaded not guilty to all charges in the indictment. His children attended this meeting.

June 24: A grand jury in Arizona indicted Lori for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. The Arizona proceedings are on hold while she faces her charges in Idaho.

July 29: Prosecutors dropped the destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence charges against Chad and Lori.

August 5: Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty against Chad stating, “the nature and magnitude of these crimes warrant the possibility of the highest possible punishment.”

October 5: The Daybell trial was moved from Fremont County to Ada County.

December 28: Judge Boyce ordered that Mark Means, Lori’s attorney, can no longer represent her. He cited a conflict of interest in representing both Daybells as well as concerns about his legal competency.

2022

March 21: John Prior, Chad’s attorney, requested to sever Chad’s case from Lori’s, but it was denied. However, it was later separated due to Lori not waiving her right to a speedy trial.

April 11: Boyce issued a written order that Lori was now competent for trial, and so they proceeded. She was ordered to be released from the Health and Welfare facility, and her arraignment was set for April 19.

April 19: Lori attends her arraignment, she doesn’t speak, and her attorney Jim Archibald pleaded not guilty on her behalf.

May 2: Prosecutors announced they would pursue the death penalty against Lori. It was later ruled off the table by Boyce.

May 26: Boyce announced that the trials would be held together in January 2023, this was later decided against due to new evidence, and Lori waived her right to a speedy trial.

August: Lori appeared in court, and photos were taken of her smiling and wearing a band on her ring finger. A few weeks later, Lori’s attorneys filed a motion asking that cameras be banned from the courtroom. Boyce granted the motion, and cameras were banned from future court hearings and the trial.

October 6: Lori’s case was put on hold due to competency issues. A month later Lori was found competent for trial, but it was postponed to April 3, 2023.

2023

March 2: District Judge Steven Boyce ruled that Lori and Chad’s cases would be separated after new evidence was submitted. Lori would appear at trial on April 3. Boyce grants a motion to take the death penalty off the table. The Judge said the main reason was due to a large amount of evidence that her team does not have time to go through before trial.

April 3-7: Jury selection for Lori Vallow’s murder trial. Her jury was finalized. To read about the jury selection, and the questions prosecutors and defenders asked potential jurors, click here.

April 10: Opening arguments in Lori’s murder trial were given. Prosecutors said Vallow used money, power, and sex to get what she wanted. Whereas Lori’s attorneys painted a picture of her as a caring mother with strong religious beliefs.

April 11: A Rexburg police detective took the stand. Jurors were shown graphic photos of the dead children, to the point that Vallow’s attorney requested she leaves for her own mental health. Boyce rejected the request, saying her presence in the courtroom was needed to ensure a fair trial for all involved.

April 12: Day 8 of Lori Vallow’s murder trial ended abruptly due to a death in the prosecution’s family. Before it ended, the Rexburg police detective was cross-examined by John Thomas, and a phone call between Lori and Chad was played for the jurors.

April 13: On day 9 of Lori Vallow’s murder trial, Lori’s best friend Melanie Gibb took the stand. She talked of possession and castings, and the first time Lori met Chad. A detective played the court a patriarchal blessing given to Alex Cox by Chad, and a phone call Chad made to a mortuary right after Charles’s death. They also talked about Charles’ confronting Lori about her affair.