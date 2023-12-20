SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Chad Daybell will face the possibility of the death penalty in his upcoming murder trial, according to an Idaho judge.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, District Judge Steven Boyce denied Daybell’s motions to remove the death penalty as possible punishment, court documents filed in Fremont County, Idaho, show. He is slated to stand trial in April.

Last month, Daybell’s attorney filed motions to remove the death penalty, claiming that Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, did not face the death penalty in her trial, even though she was more culpable.

In July, Lori Daybell was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad Daybell’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell is also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in those same killings. The bodies of the children were found buried on his east Idaho property, garnering national media attention.



In his decision this week, the judge explained that the court struck the death penalty in Lori Daybell’s case as part of a sanction for discovery being given to her defense team on the metaphorical eve of the trial.



Since Chad Daybell’s trial was separate and he waived his right to a speedy process, the sanction was only applied to Lori Daybell’s case.