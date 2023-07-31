ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – People began lining up with camp chairs, blankets, cots, and even tents on Sunday afternoon for a chance to get a seat in the courtroom for the sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell on Monday July 31.

East Idaho News reports by 4 pm people had begun gathering on the sidewalk outside of the Fremont County Courthouse with anticipation to get one of a very limited number of seats in the anticipated sentencing.

Daybell will be sentenced by Judge Steven Boyce in a Fremont County Courtroom at 9 am. The hearing is not expected to last more than one day. Judge Boyce denied Daybell’s request to deny for Tammy Daybell’s Aunt to give a victim’s statement, on behalf of her slain niece, so she along with several others will deliver their statements before the sentence is handed down.

Daybell was found guilty on May 12 for conspiracy to commit murder and the first-degree murder of her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She was also found guilty of grand theft and conspiracy to commit the murder of her husband’s former wife Tammy Daybell.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stay tuned to ABC4 throughout the day for updates on the sentencing.

For the full story visit East Idaho News.