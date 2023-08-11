SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The case of a woman from Utah who was reported missing in Alaska on Monday, August 7 is now being investigated as a homicide, according to a release. Her husband is in custody on murder charges.

Zarrius Hildabrand, 21, husband of Saria Hildabrand, 21, has been arrested and booked into the Anchorage Jail on two charges of murder and one charge of tampering with evidence.

Saria was last seen on Sunday, August 6 near Mockingbird Drive and Alpenhorn Avenue in Anchorage, according to Anchorage Police. Family members report she left home for work that morning around 10 a.m. without her phone, which, according to family, was uncommon.

While Hildabrand went missing in Alaska, her family is reaching out to those in Utah who might have information.

Courtesy of Anchorage Police

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She is reportedly 5’8″ tall, 160 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and black shoes, as well as carrying a purse, authorities said.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Saria Hildabrand, please call Dispatch at 311 (option ‘1’) or 907-786-8900 (option ‘0’),” Anchorage Police said.

Information on what has led to police taking her husband into custody on murder charges has not been made publically available.