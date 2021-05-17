Utah volleyball coach among nursing mothers turned away from tournament

DENVER (KDVR) – Multiple nursing volleyball coaches – including one from Utah – were kept out of a tournament in Colorado over the weekend.

ABC4 affiliate KDVR reports Dixie Loveless, owner of Mountain Peak Volleyball in Logan, was one of those mothers.

“I let them know she is a nursing baby, so she has to stay with me, she has to eat,” Loveless told KDVR. On Friday, she was able to bring her 4-month-old baby in when a security guard was unsure about the policy. But the next day, she was stopped at the door.

Loveless says the tournament director, Kay Rogness, didn’t really give her an exact reason on why her baby wasn’t allowed inside. Other mothers who were turned away stated they were told babies weren’t allowed in because of COVID but nothing was clarified.

Another mother, Tarah Olmstead, says she had brought in her twin babies on Friday for the tournament, but, after being there awhile, was asked to leave by a security member. She tells KDVR she was told she had five minutes to get off the premises and now she has to watch the tournament from home.

Rogness told KDVR she had no comment, but USA Volleyball, under which the tournament is a sanctioned event, released a statement:

“It has been brought to USA Volleyball’s attention that a club coach participating in the Colorado Crossroads tournament in Denver says she was prohibited from bringing her breastfeeding baby into the tournament. Colorado Crossroads is one qualifier event for the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship. Colorado Crossroads is not operated or controlled by USA Volleyball and its jurisdiction over the event is limited. USA Volleyball has expressed its disagreement with this decision to the tournament director and is encouraging the tournament to reverse the regulation.”

On Sunday, KDVR reports a small group of mothers protested outside the tournament in support of the mothers and coaches who were turned away for bringing their nursing infants with them.

You can find more on this story at KDVR.com.