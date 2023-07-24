SAN FRANCISCO, California (ABC4) – A Utah pup named Ollie is getting a new job and a new name in San Francisco. Ollie, aka Reva, is training to be a rescue dog with the San Francisco Fire Department.

Ollie was raised in an apartment in the Salt Lake area, but soon her family realized she had more energy and was a much larger dog than they anticipated. They surrendered Ollie to Outreach Pawsabilities in Herriman and Ollie’s energy and playfulness caught the eye of a National Disaster Search Dog Foundation recruiter.

Outreach Pawsabilities is an organization that works to get service dogs into the lives of those who might not otherwise be able to afford them. Through their efforts and connections, Ollie was introduced to Search Dog Foundation. SDF is a non-governmental organization based in Santa Paula, California that rescues and recruits dogs and then partners them with firefighters and first responders who work in disaster rescues.

Ollie was transported to the Bay area thanks to Angel Flight West. After working with SDF, trainers were able to harness Ollie’s energy and put it to good use. Her high energy earned her a name change — Reva — a name given to honor Reva Ferguson, a member of SDF who lost her 13-year battle with breast cancer in 2020.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Search Dog Reva will carry on Reva’s legacy, sharing similar boundless energy, a real love of life every single day, and a small mischievous streak, as she completes her training and goes on to help save lives,” San Francisco Fire Department wrote.

Reva is completing her training and will begin serving with the SFFD soon. She is assigned to work as a Search and Rescue K9 with her handler Officer Miller.