SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Creminelli Fine Meats, a Salt Lake City-based company has issued a recall on its ready-to-eat salami sticks.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday that Creminelli is recalling approximately 4,207 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) parmesan salami sticks due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The FSIS said the product contains egg lysozyme, an egg white protein, and a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

Inspection personnel discovered the issue while performing a routine label verification review.

All 2.6-oz plastic pouches containing “CREMINELLI FINE MEATS salami minis UNCURED ITALIAN SALAMI PARMESAN” with “BEST BY” dates from 06/18/22 through 12/09/22 are a part of the recall.

The salami sticks were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Utah, and sold through internet sales nationwide.